Cowboys Issued Strong Josh Sweat Take Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers need more of a running mate to go along with Nick Bosa. Moreover, the Niners shouldn’t put all their hopes of sacking the quarterback on Bosa, given his injury history; he’s dealt with tendinitis during training camp and the preseason.

As a result, the Niners could use the first two months of the season to monitor veteran pass rushers who could be available around the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Recently, KNBR’s Larry Krueger stated that Arizona Cardinals‘ Josh Sweat should be a name the 49ers pursue.

It’s likely the Cardinals, who are in a rebuild, will be sellers at the deadline, and Sweat could be available at the right price. For Jerry Trotta of FanSided, it’s the Dallas Cowboys, not the 49ers, who make sense for Sweat. As part of his trade pitch, he sees the Cowboys sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick for Sweat.

“If traded, Sweat should fetch a fraction of what [Maxx] Crosby does. A third-round pick and a Day 3 selection may be rich, but Jones may have to overpay a smidge if the 29-year-old has a robust market,” Trotta wrote in a Sept. 8 article. “That should be the case, as he’s been remarkably consistent and durable.”

Why Cowboys Make Sense for Cardinals’ Josh Sweat

Last season, Sweat played 540 defensive snaps for the Cardinals, leading to a 74.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 47 total pressures, 12 sacks, 29 hurries, and six QB hits. Sweat also registered three forced fumbles, 20 stops, and 11 solo tackles.

Moreover, Trotta noted why trading Sweat to the Cowboys makes sense rather than trading him elsewhere to a team like the 49ers.

“A former star for Vic Fangio, Sweat would be a seamless fit in a Christian Parker scheme that’s expected to be an extension of Fangio’s,” Trotta added in his article. “He’d also walk into a locker room full of familiar faces, including Klayton Adams, Ryan Smith, Jalen Thompson and Emari Demercado.”

Analyst Would Back 49ers In Potential Trade for Maxx Crosby

If San Francisco wanted to take a home run swing in a midseason trade, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger would support an aggressive move by pursuing Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

“You’re in an arms race with the Rams right now,” Baldinger said in a Sept. 1 appearance on 95.7 The Game. “This is a military arms race trying to keep up. I don’t know that Maxx Crosby is available or could be had. I have no idea.

“All I know is I was at the Sack Summit out in Las Vegas a month ago, and nobody could beat him off the line of scrimmage. Everybody challenged him. Jared Verse, pick a guy that was out there. Nobody could beat him off the ball. Nobody. He won it.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.