The San Francisco 49ers offense looked like world beaters in Sunday’s 46-40 Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys — now imagine what happens when they get their best wide receiver back.
The 49ers got a critical injury update on star wide receiver Mike Evans on Monday after he missed the last three games with an Achilles tendon injury.
“The 49ers are ‘hoping to’ bring WR Mike Evans back to practice this week,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “Evans will fly from the Bay Area to Colorado Springs today to be with the team this week.”
The 49ers are practicing in Colorado Springs this week in preparation for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
“The 49ers are hoping to have Mike Evans back at practice this week, per Kyle Shanahan,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account.
Mike Evans Hurt on MNF vs. Commanders
Evans was already playing in pain when he was hurt in a Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
Evans missed practice all week with rib and Achilles issues, and was forced to leave the game after a catch with time running down in the second quarter deep in Commanders territory.
The 49ers quickly listed Evans as questionable with an Achilles injury, then ruled him out at the start of the third quarter.
Evans Tabbed for NFL’s ‘Biggest Comeback’
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled Evans out as being primed for the “NFL’s Biggest Comeback” in 2026 after signing a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.
“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is in uncharted territory in 2026,” Davenport wrote. “Mind you, it’s not like he has never been injured — the 32-year-old sat out three games two years ago. But in a dozen professional seasons, he had never failed to amass 1,000 yards in a season before a broken clavicle limited him to just eight games and 368 yards in 2025. Not only is Evans attempting to return from injury, but he’s also on a new team after signing with the 49ers in free agency … who badly needs someone to step up as the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver, especially with (tight end) George Kittle rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in the postseason a year ago. Evans has shown for over a decade that he’s capable of being that guy. And if he’s healthy again, he could put up some of the biggest numbers of his career in 2026.”
49ers Give Injury Update on WR Mike Evans for Vikings Game