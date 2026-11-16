The San Francisco 49ers offense looked like world beaters in Sunday’s 46-40 Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys — now imagine what happens when they get their best wide receiver back.

The 49ers got a critical injury update on star wide receiver Mike Evans on Monday after he missed the last three games with an Achilles tendon injury.

“The 49ers are ‘hoping to’ bring WR Mike Evans back to practice this week,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “Evans will fly from the Bay Area to Colorado Springs today to be with the team this week.”

The 49ers are practicing in Colorado Springs this week in preparation for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

“The 49ers are hoping to have Mike Evans back at practice this week, per Kyle Shanahan,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account.

Mike Evans Hurt on MNF vs. Commanders

Evans was already playing in pain when he was hurt in a Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Evans missed practice all week with rib and Achilles issues, and was forced to leave the game after a catch with time running down in the second quarter deep in Commanders territory.

The 49ers quickly listed Evans as questionable with an Achilles injury, then ruled him out at the start of the third quarter.

Evans Tabbed for NFL’s ‘Biggest Comeback’

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled Evans out as being primed for the “NFL’s Biggest Comeback” in 2026 after signing a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.