49ers Give Cryptic Update on Brandon Aiyuk Injury Return

New 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is coming into a decidedly difficult situation. The 49ers went from a Super Bowl team in 2023, down to a 6-11 outfit last year, and it certainly felt as though there was no portion of the team that was working well.

In truth, the offense was pretty good in 2024–it was the defense that stank. The 49ers racked up 6,397 yards of offense, fourth in the NFL, after finishing second in that category in 2023. But in the offseason, the 49ers lost some significant weapons, including receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Jordan Mason.

Kubiak will have to oversee keeping the offense on par with where it has been in recent years, but doing so with a barer cupboard, especially as the 49ers prepare to dole out a big contract for Brock Purdy.

And no one figures to be more important to keeping the team’s offense at a high level than receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk ‘Busting his Butt’ to Return

Aiyuk, of course, suffered a season-ending ACL injury in October of last year. There’s a chance that he could return in time to start the season, but that’s a longshot. And when asked about a timeline on Thursday, Kubiak was decidedly evasive.

“Brandon’s doing great in his rehab,” Kubiak said. “Expectations, it’s kind of hard to pinpoint that. I know Brandon’s working really hard. It’s really hard to define those things.

“And I know he’s doing everything he can do to give himself a chance to get back on the field. And I know that when we get back for camp, he’s going to be working every day and just busting his butt to get ready to go. So that’s all we can ask for. He’s got the right mindset. We’ll look forward to having him back out there.”

49ers Thin at WR

Without Aiyuk, the 49ers starting receiver combination is likely to be second-year man Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. The 49ers are decidedly thin at the position behind them. Jennings did have 975 yards receiving last year on 77 catches to lead the team at the position. Pearsall had 400 yards receiving in 11 games.

Aiyuk, when healthy, rates as one of the best receivers in the NFL, and though he was off to a poor start last year before the injury (53.4 yards per game), the 49ers are hopeful he can come back and return to his old form. In 2023, after all, Aiyuk averaged 83.9 yards per game.

While Kubiak was vague, back in March, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said midseason is a likely return time for Aiyuk.

“From what I understand, Dr. Neal ElAttrache is pleased with his progress. He’s coming along,” Schefter said. “I would think he’s ready to play by midseason.”