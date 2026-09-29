San Francisco 49ers Part Ways With Rookie to Make Space for 4X Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers‘ revolving door along the defensive line claimed another player Tuesday.

San Francisco announced on September 29 that it released rookie defensive lineman Vincent Anthony Jr. from the practice squad, ending his stint with the organization less than a month after it began.

The move comes one day after the 49ers signed four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the practice squad, continuing an aggressive reshaping of a defensive front that has been hammered by injuries.

For Anthony, it means another search for an NFL home just months into his professional career.

Vincent Anthony Jr. Lasted Less Than a Month With 49ers

Anthony joined San Francisco’s practice squad on September 1 after beginning his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 6-foot-6, 258-pound defensive lineman went undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft before signing with Kansas City on May 1. The Chiefs waived him during their final roster reduction on August 30, and the 49ers picked him up two days later.

Anthony brought an intriguing college résumé with him.

The former Duke defender appeared in 48 games over four seasons and finished his career with 103 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He also recorded eight passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, according to the 49ers.

He never made the jump from San Francisco’s practice squad to the active roster.

Now the developmental spot goes away as the 49ers lean toward a dramatically more experienced option.

Matthew Judon Gives 49ers Proven Pass-Rush Depth

Judon couldn’t be much further from Anthony on the NFL experience spectrum.

The 34-year-old has played 145 regular-season games, starting 100, since the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He has accumulated 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 423 tackles while earning four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2020 through 2023.

That résumé explains the appeal.

San Francisco is attempting to survive significant attrition up front, including a calf injury that is expected to keep Nick Bosa sidelined for multiple weeks. The 49ers were already piecing together their defensive line during their Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Judon could become an option quickly depending on how fast he gets acclimated.

There is some reason to temper expectations.

Judon’s recent production does not match the peak years that produced those four Pro Bowl appearances. His best season came with New England in 2022, when he recorded 15.5 sacks. His production declined substantially afterward, and he did not record a sack during his 2025 stops with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Still, San Francisco isn’t asking him to arrive as the 2022 version of Matthew Judon.

The 49ers need healthy bodies capable of playing NFL snaps while their defensive front recovers. Releasing Anthony and dedicating a practice-squad spot to a veteran with 72 career sacks illustrates where their priority sits right now.