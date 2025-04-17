49ers Trade Proposal Reunites $51 Million Pass Rusher With Robert Saleh

The San Francisco 49ers will likely add a pass rusher — maybe more — with their 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But what if they tossed a pick or two to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a pass rusher who had the best year of his career playing under Robert Saleh?

Currently, Nick Bosa is the sole returning starter on San Francisco’s defensive line. What about adding Bryce Huff on the other side?

Huff, who turns 27 on April 17, is entering Year 2 of the three-year $51.1 million deal he signed with Philly, but his first year didn’t exactly go smoothly, and rumors the Eagles could trade him began to spread. Now, with his former coach in Saleh leading San Francisco’s defense, could the Bay Area represent a fresh start for Huff?

Let’s discuss.

Heavy Sports’ 49ers Trade Proposal Sends Bryce Huff to San Francisco

First off — and most obvious — a trade would reunite Huff and Saleh, which intrigues because Huff had a breakout season with the New York Jets under Saleh in 2023, recording a career-high 10 sacks. Saleh has previously expressed high regard for Huff, comparing his pass-rushing prowess to that of baseball legend Mariano Rivera.

“Bryce, elite, elite pass rusher. He closes games,” Saleh said about Huff back in March of 2024, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “People want to say that all he does is rush the passer but all Mariano Rivera did was close 9th innings. So he’s a pretty darn good pass rusher and he’s going to be good for Philadelphia.”

Considering Saleh’s fondness for him coupled with Huff’s potential, perhaps an incentives-laden contract would do the trick. Here’s a trade proposal we like:

San Francisco 49ers would receive: DE Bryce Huff

Philadelphia Eagles would receive: 2025 fourth-round draft pick, along with a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick that would escalate to a third-rounder if Huff records 10+ sacks in 2025

Huff Had Down Year in 2024 & Is Looking to Rebound

Huff entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2020. Over four seasons with the Jets, he played in 54 games, amassing 17.5 sacks, 65 tackles and 43 quarterback hits. In 2023, under Saleh’s guidance, Huff achieved career-highs in sacks, tackles-for-loss (10) and QB hits (21).

Things didn’t go all that smoothly during his first year with Philadelphia, however.

A wrist injury sidelined Huff for part of the 2024 season, and he finished with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble over 12 games. Huff was part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 championship team, although he was inactive for the game due to his injury.

Despite a dip in production, Huff’s familiarity with Saleh’s system and his proven pass-rushing capabilities make him an attractive option for the Niners. Some players simply vibe better with some coaches. Perhaps Saleh is Huff’s Tom Landry.

As it stands, the Niners’ depth at edge rusher raises concerns. While Yetur Gross-Matos has shown potential, he has been inconsistent, and players like Drake Jackson have struggled with injuries and consistency.

Historically, the 49ers’ most successful campaigns have been anchored by formidable defensive fronts, which was a huge component of their 2019 Super Bowl run. To replicate such success, it’s imperative for the team to invest in top-tier pass-rushing talent. Maybe Huff isn’t that guy. But it might be worth a try for a Niners team looking for all the sparks it can get.