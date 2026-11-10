49ers Trade for Colts WR Keenan Allen Following Offseason Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers went out and got the wide receiver help everyone thought they needed just hours ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“Trade! The Colts are sending six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “A significant move for the 49ers, who have been hunting for WR help.”

“The 49ers are adding a WR, completing a trade for Colts WR Keenan Allen,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Another pass-catcher for Brock Purdy.”

“BREAKING: The Colts are trading 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Allen has been hoping to find a contender, while San Francisco was thrilled to get an accomplished veteran in the building.”

Allen signed a 1-year, $3.32 million contract with the Colts on August 19 and has been having a productive season on a terrible team — he has 40 receptions for 351 yards and 1 touchdown, but the Colts are 1-7 following a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 — the same team the 49ers play in Week 10.

Allen has also run into some trouble during his short time in Indianapolis — he was arrested for DUI in Indianapolis on August 30.

“49ers WR injuries this season have included: Mike Evans: Achilles/ribs (has missed last two games), Deebo Samuel: hamstring (has missed last 3 games), Christian Kirk: meniscus (IR), De’Zhaun Stribling: ankle (IR, targeting December), Ricky Pearsall: PCL (out for the season),” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Enter Keenan Allen.”

Keenan Allen: One of NFL’s Best WRs for Decade

Allen, 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers since the Chargers drafted him out of Cal in the 3rd round (No. 76 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.

The 34-year-old had 6 seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards before he was traded to the Bears in March 2024 for a 4th-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

One popular school of thought is that the Chargers wouldn’t let Allen go elsewhere again and will cut a deal to bring him back for what could be his final NFL season in 2026 after he returned to play for them again in 2025.

“I have a strong feeling that the Bolts front office and Keenan Allen have mutually agreed for him to return for one last season—not to be the main guy, but to be the veteran presence in a young WR room,” Boltz Galaxy wrote on its official X account on May 12. “My guess is he’s just skipping training camp, and then it’ll be announced.”

Second Big-Time Trade Between Colts & 49ers

It’s the second big-time trade between the Colts and 49ers over the last few weeks after making a deal to bring back their 2016 1st-round pick, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, on October 27.

“Reunion! The Colts are trading three-time Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick,” Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Buckner came to San Francisco as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016. A decade later, he’s back.”

“The long anticipated reunion comes to fruition,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “Trading Buckner was what John Lynch called the hardest move he’s had to make as a GM. Getting him back for a 4 perhaps one of the easiest.”