San Francisco 49ers Work Out Former Seahawks 2nd-Round Pick WR

The San Francisco 49ers are taking a closer look at a former Seattle Seahawks second-round pick while assessing their suddenly unsettled wide receiver room.

San Francisco worked out Dee Eskridge, Alex Bachman and Trenton Irwin following news that Ricky Pearsall could miss time because of swelling in his knee, according to the NFL transaction wire. The three-player audition does not guarantee that the 49ers will sign anyone, but it shows the team is exploring experienced alternatives early in training camp.

Eskridge is the most intriguing name for NFC West fans. Seattle selected the speedy Western Michigan product with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, hoping his explosiveness would add another dimension alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

That never developed as the Seahawks envisioned. Injuries repeatedly interrupted Eskridge’s time in Seattle, and the team waived him while constructing its initial 53-man roster in August 2024. Seattle’s own roster analysis described the former second-rounder as the odd man out after three injury-affected seasons.

Dee Eskridge Offers Speed and Return Experience

Eskridge would not arrive as a likely replacement for Pearsall’s complete offensive role. He would instead offer San Francisco a developmental speed option with experience as a kickoff and punt returner.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound receiver spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he played in an offense related to Kyle Shanahan’s system under former 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel. Eskridge totaled seven receptions for 106 yards during his Miami tenure, according to Niners Nation’s Kyle Posey.

His offensive production has remained modest, but his straight-line acceleration has occasionally translated on special teams. Eskridge recorded 726 kickoff-return yards over 13 appearances in 2025 before finishing the season on injured reserve with a toe issue.

That versatility may be relevant to San Francisco. A reserve receiver who can cover multiple special-teams responsibilities has a more realistic path to surviving roster cuts than a depth player limited strictly to offense.

Eskridge also produced one of the memorable moments of his Seahawks career against the 49ers. He caught his first NFL touchdown from Russell Wilson in Seattle’s 30-23 victory over San Francisco in December 2021.

49ers Are Evaluating Several Different Receiver Types

The presence of three receivers at the workout is important context. San Francisco did not bring Eskridge in alone, and there has been no reported contract agreement.

Each candidate offers something different.

Eskridge is the smallest and fastest of the group, with return experience and familiarity with a Shanahan-influenced offense. Irwin provides more size at 6-foot-2 and has the strongest receiving résumé of the three, including a combined 40 catches for 547 yards with the Cincinnati Bengals across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Bachman has primarily operated as a reserve and special-teams player.

That range suggests the 49ers are surveying the veteran market rather than targeting one narrowly defined replacement.

Pearsall’s condition supplies the urgency. The former first-round pick’s knee swelling could cost him practice time, creating additional repetitions for the rest of the receiver group and forcing San Francisco to consider whether it needs another healthy camp body.

A veteran signing would also provide insurance if Pearsall’s absence extends longer than initially expected. But until the 49ers complete a deal, the workout should be viewed as an evaluation rather than evidence that Eskridge has secured a roster opportunity.

Eskridge Would Face a Difficult Roster Fight

Even if the 49ers sign Eskridge, his draft pedigree would guarantee little.

The Seahawks released him before the end of his rookie contract after injuries and limited production prevented him from establishing a consistent offensive role. His most plausible route onto San Francisco’s roster would be through special teams, return duties and manufactured touches that capitalize on his speed.

Eskridge has already auditioned for another team during the 2026 offseason. The Houston Texans included him in a five-receiver workout in May, but that visit did not immediately produce a signing.

The latest workout nevertheless gives the former Seahawks pick another opportunity to remain in the NFC and potentially return to the division where his career began.

For the 49ers, it is a low-risk examination of an experienced athlete at a moment when their receiver depth may be tested. For Eskridge, it could represent another chance to turn his speed and special-teams background into a job — this time with one of Seattle’s biggest rivals.