San Francisco 49ers Praised for NFL’s Best ‘Free Agent Steal’

One year apart from wide receiver Deebo Samuel proved too much to bear for the San Francisco 49ers, who brought the former NFL All-Pro back after trading him to the Washington Commanders last spring.

Bringing Samuel back in free agency could end up the move that saves the 49ers’ season. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called signing Samuel the NFL’s best “Free Agent Steal” in 2026.

“The San Francisco 49ers made one of the shrewdest pickups of the summer when they brought Deebo Samuel back into the fold on a budget one-year, $7 million contract,” Kay wrote on August 12. “The move provided them with much-needed wide receiver depth as well as a player who is well-versed in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system and has thrived in it before. Samuel is already helping ease the loss of Ricky Pearsall, who will miss all of 2026 after undergoing surgery for a PCL injury. Despite profiling as Pearsall’s replacement, Shanahan revealed that Samuel was already on San Francisco’s radar and would have likely joined the club regardless.”

Commanders Paid Deebo Samuel $17M in 2025

Samuel was richly rewarded for his year away from The Bay — he made approximately $17 million in 2025.

He signed a 1-year, $4.1 million contract with the 49ers on August 1.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the 49ers, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on August 1. “The former Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began. From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”

Samuel is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” in July.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Uncertainty Around 1st-Round Pick Forced Move

It’s probably not a coincidence that Samuel signed on the same day reports surfaced that 49ers wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall might need season-ending knee surgery.

“If surgery is required, he’s going to miss the season,” 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco said during an appearance on The Sports Leader on Thursday.

From The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows: “Three practices in, the 49ers are losing players at an alarming rate, including receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed Wednesday’s practice with some swelling in his right knee. Pearsall injured his PCL in the same knee in Week 4 last season, forcing him to miss six games and at times bothering him after he returned. The 49ers are concerned. Pearsall was set to start opposite newcomer Mike Evans but might now be looking at surgery.”

Injuries have forced Pearsall to miss 14 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons.

“The 49ers‘ top four WR options right now with Ricky Pearsall sidelined: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account.

The 49ers also signed NFL All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans to a 3-year, $42.5 million free-agent contract this offseason.