Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence After 49ers Trade

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium

Soon-to-be Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to social media on Monday to reassure fans that his departure from the San Francisco 49ers is amicable.

“49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love,” Samuel wrote on social media. “Love [General Manager] John [Lynch] and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] to death—no bad blood in any way, shape, or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they’ve done for me as a player and a man. Nothing but love.”

Over the weekend, the 49ers agreed to trade Samuel to the Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The compensation surprised many, given Samuel’s impressive 2021 campaign, where he recorded 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. However, his production has since declined. In the 2024 season, Samuel finished with only 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, as the 49ers struggled to a 6-11 record.

Now, Samuel gets the fresh start he sought after reportedly requesting a trade during January’s exit interviews. He will join reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels and team up with fellow 2019 draft pick, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, forming a potentially dynamic offensive duo in Washington. With the addition of Samuel, Washington’s offense could become one of the most explosive in the league, providing fans with an exciting season ahead.

Deebo Samuel Addresses Weight Concerns with 49ers

Samuel also responded to reports regarding his weight during the 2024 season. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard initially reported that the wide receiver was about 20 pounds overweight, a claim later corroborated by The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

“He had pneumonia in Week 7, and an array of injuries—calf, ribs, oblique, and wrist—throughout the year kept him out of practices,” Barrows reported. “And when Samuel didn’t practice, he gained weight. A lot of weight. Let’s just say he crossed that 220-pound threshold with gusto and at one point tipped the scales at what you might want your starting tight end to be.”

In response, Samuel admitted that his weight peaked at 225 pounds but dismissed any long-term concerns, emphasizing his focus on the upcoming season. He has reportedly implemented a strict offseason regimen, including strength training and conditioning, to ensure he is in peak form for his new team.

Fresh Start with the Washington Commanders

Despite the challenges of the past season, Samuel remains optimistic about his new chapter with the Washington Commanders. Washington’s recent offensive additions, including the promising Jayden Daniels, provide Samuel with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

The trade marks a significant shift for both Samuel and the 49ers, as San Francisco moves forward without one of its most dynamic playmakers. Meanwhile, Washington hopes the veteran receiver can return to his 2021 form and play a key role in their offensive resurgence. If he can stay healthy and maintain his conditioning, Samuel has the potential to be a game-changer for Washington, making an immediate impact on their offensive strategy.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Samuel to see how he adapts to his new team and whether he can reclaim the explosive playmaking ability that once made him one of the NFL’s most feared offensive weapons.

Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence After 49ers Trade

