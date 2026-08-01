Deebo Samuel Drew Interest From AFC South Team Before 49ers Return: Report

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Samuel spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers after they selected him out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He spent last season with the Washington Commanders, but neither side showed much interest in an extension.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, Samuel drew interest from other teams before deciding to return to San Francisco.

Samuel Drew Interest From Indianapolis Colts

Rapoport reported that the Indianapolis Colts made a push to sign Samuel, but the opportunity to reunite with the 49ers ultimately appealed to him more.

“Deebo Samuel goes back to where it all started for the San Francisco 49ers with one of the most productive players in the NFL in Kyle Shanahan’s offense,” Rapoport said. “The fact that the San Francisco 49ers were waiting for him is significant in a couple ways. One, Deebo did have options, and the Indianapolis Colts were certainly one of them.”

He also noted that Ricky Pearsall’s lingering knee injury, which has put his status for the upcoming season in doubt, played a role in the 49ers’ decision to bring Samuel back.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Deebo Samuel is back with the #49ers, which has significant ramifications. And players more than welcomed it. pic.twitter.com/HvaQ1AQXjM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2026

Samuel’s 2026 Stats

Samuel recorded 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season with the Commanders. While those numbers were a slight drop from his production in San Francisco, Washington had starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for only eight games.

The Commanders rotated quarterbacks throughout the season and never utilized Samuel in the rushing attack the way Kyle Shanahan has throughout his career.

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel totaled 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also made a major impact on the ground, carrying the ball 202 times for 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Now, Samuel returns to an offense he’s very familiar with alongside quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and newly acquired wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.