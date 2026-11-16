The San Francisco 49ers’ offense dominated their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers recorded 584 total yards of offense and scored 6 touchdowns during Sunday’s 46-40 shootout. San Francisco improved to an 8-1 overall record and sits atop the NFC standings.

But the 49ers’ offense will have a tough matchup against a stout Minnesota Vikings defense. The Vikings enter Week 11 with a 7-2 record.

49ers WR Earns Sizable Bonus After Two-TD Performance

49ers WR Deebo Samuel earned $200,000 after scoring two touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday, according to David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard.

Those 2 TDs unlocked $200,000 for Deebo Samuel, who has 393 scrimmage yards and 5 TD this season. With 5 TD, he’s earned a $200k bonus. If Deebo scores 2 more TD, that’ll become $450k. If Deebo hits 600 scrimmage yards, that’s another $200k. If he hits 803, that’ll turn to $450k — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 16, 2026

Samuel opened the scoring for San Francisco with an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Brock Purdy in the first quarter.

He then took a reverse end-around run 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the 49ers’ lead to 31-19. The WR was hardly touched with a sea of blockers in front of him.

Samuel finished the game as the 49ers’ leading rusher thanks to his 70-yard run. He recorded 3 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also added 3 receptions for 31 yards and another score.

Deebo Samuel Playing a Similar Role Under Kyle Shanahan’s Offense

Samuel signed a 1-year, $4.1 million contract to rejoin the 49ers this offseason. He spent last season with the Washington Commanders.

The 8-year veteran has played a role this season similar to the one he played under head coach Kyle Shanahan in the past.

Shanahan has deployed Samuel at RB in previous years. The WR has tallied an eye-opening 231 carries for 1,374 yards throughout his NFL career.

Samuel has recorded 393 scrimmage yards and 5 total touchdowns through 6 games this season.

He missed the last three games after sustaining a hamstring injury during the 49ers’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Dominate in Cowboys Win

49ers QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey led the way for the 49ers offense during Sunday’s shootout.

The pair of players connected on touchdowns of 74 and 66 yards, with the latter extending the lead to 46-32 with 3:23 remaining in the game.

Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and 3 touchdowns. Meanwhile, McCaffrey totaled 223 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns.

The duo was nominated for NFL weekly honors.

Purdy and McCaffrey were nominated for the “FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.”