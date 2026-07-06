Deebo Samuel Gets Compelling Falcons Take Amid 49ers Speculation

Former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel remains a free agent as training camp approaches. Samuel will likely wait to see which situation is best for him, or whether an opportunity emerges should an injury occur.

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 334 catches for 4,792 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in 81 games, per StatMuse. Last season with the Washington Commanders, played 713 total snaps, leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade.

Samuel hauled in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Despite the production with the Commanders last season, Christopher Kline of FanSided sees Samuel landing with the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Falcons are a bit light in proven receivers behind Drake London,” Kline wrote in a July 6 article. “Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus have their strengths, but Samuel is a more established No. 2 option, with a unique ability to line up all over the field and function as a runner.

“Whether it’s Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa lining up under center for the Falcons, they will need to scheme up quick-hitting passes and rely on their receivers to create advantages after the catch. Samuel is quite successful on slants and other intermediate routes.”

Deebo Samuel Would Benefit Falcons’ Run Game

Moreover, Kline believes that the Falcons could use the former 49ers wideout’s ability to be a factor in the run game.

“That he can also fold into the backfield and offer a unique optionality next to Bijan Robinson, another highly versatile playmaker, only increases the appeal for Atlanta,” Kline added in his article. “The Falcons are hoping to turn the page with Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines.

“He was the best coach in the open market and he chose Atlanta for a reason. The NFC South is as wide-open and winnable as ever. Samuel still has the ability to move the needle in a positive direction.”

Would the 49ers Reuniting With Deebo Samuel Makes Sense?

Where do the 49ers come in all of this aside from Samuel’s previous ties to San Francisco?

Due to the injury concerns, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes that the Niners should consider reuniting with Samuel and would give the team more depth at a position in which there’s concern as to whether the wideouts can stay healthy.

“I just think it would be so on brand for the Niners when they finally cut Brandon Aiyuk to change the narrative, spin the narrative and bring back Deebo Samuel,” Cohn said in a July 4 video on his YouTube channel.

“Right now they don’t need Deebo Samuel because they have Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall. But Ricky Pearsall hasn’t had a full offseason in the NFL. He’s in and out constantly. I can’t remember him playing three practices in a row.

“Then you’ve got Mike Evans at 33 on the other side and a rookie as the backup. It just seems so easy for the Niners to bring back Deebo. If Ricky pulls his hamstring or Mike Evans pulls his hamstring, who do you think is going to be the next guy they call? They love Deebo Samuel.”