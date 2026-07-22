Deebo Samuel Gets Candid Amid 49ers Reunion Rumors

Deebo Samuel is still waiting for his next NFL opportunity, and the former San Francisco 49ers star acknowledged that the uncertainty has been more difficult than he expected.

In some of his most extensive public comments since entering free agency, Samuel described repeatedly checking his phone for news from his agent while trying to remain physically and mentally prepared. His comments arrive as former teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk have publicly encouraged a reunion with San Francisco.

“It’s been kind of tough, not even going to lie to y’all,” Samuel said in a video published on his YouTube page. “All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, ‘This team interested,’ or things along those lines. It’s been kind of like a roller coaster.”

Samuel remains an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders. The 30-year-old caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five receiving touchdowns, averaging a career-low 10.1 yards per reception.

Despite the extended wait, Samuel insisted that he is not considering retirement.

“I still feel like I got at least like three, four good years left,” Samuel said. “When the time comes, I’m more than ready.”

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Deebo Samuel Admits He Has Questioned the Lack of Interest

Samuel’s remarks offered a rare look at the uncertainty established veterans experience when their markets do not develop as anticipated.

He explained that the daily routine of training can become mentally taxing when there is no contract or team waiting on the other side.

“Sometimes them days where getting up, working out, and you looking at that phone and just waiting on the right opportunity to show up — what am I doing wrong?” Samuel said. “I don’t think there’s nothing I’m doing wrong. Let’s just keep pushing.”

Samuel also connected his desire to continue playing to his 4-year-old son, saying he hopes his son will be old enough to understand and remember the final seasons of his NFL career.

His comments do not identify a preferred team or confirm that the 49ers have contacted his representatives. They nevertheless reinforce that Samuel is actively seeking another opportunity and believes he can still contribute.

49ers Players Have Publicly Recruited Samuel

The timing is notable because two prominent 49ers recently responded to a workout video Samuel posted on Instagram.

“Let the chips fall where they may,” Samuel wrote.

Juszczyk replied that he had a guest house with Samuel’s name on it. Kittle also joined the exchange, adding another public endorsement from one of Samuel’s closest former teammates.

Christian McCaffrey previously said the 49ers still “love” Samuel when asked whether the receiver would be welcomed back.

That support establishes that Samuel’s relationships inside the locker room remain strong. It does not establish that general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan is pursuing him.

San Francisco already reshaped its receiving corps during the offseason, adding Mike Evans and Christian Kirk and using an early draft pick on De’Zhaun Stribling. That makes Samuel’s potential role less obvious than it would have been earlier in free agency.

A reunion would presumably require a team-friendly contract and a clearly defined role rather than a restoration of Samuel’s former position as one of the offense’s central pieces.

A 49ers Reunion Remains Speculation

Samuel’s history with Shanahan’s offense makes San Francisco an easy connection. During his six seasons with the 49ers, he developed into one of the NFL’s most distinctive offensive players and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021.

But his recent production also helps explain why teams may be proceeding cautiously. Samuel’s 10.1 yards per catch in 2025 represented the lowest average of his career, even though he remained productive enough to lead Washington with 72 receptions amid injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps.

The practical question is no longer whether Samuel can recreate his 2021 peak. It is whether a contender believes his versatility, physical running style and experience are valuable enough for a narrower role at the right price.

Samuel, for his part, said the wait has not weakened his confidence.

“Whenever that right opportunity shows up, we headfirst, man, and ready to rock out,” Samuel said. “We ain’t done yet.”