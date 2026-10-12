Deebo Samuel Injury Update: How Many Games Will 49ers All-Pro Miss?

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for at least two weeks, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss ‘at least a couple of weeks’ with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday in Seattle,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said,” NBC Sports 49ers reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on X.

The 49ers are 5-0 and return to action in Week 6 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

“49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who was knocked out of Sunday’s game, is expected to miss several weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters,” NFL reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “He’s dealing with a hamstring pull.”

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49ers Needed MRI Results to Determine Severity

The 49ers spent most of Monday awaiting MRI results to determine the severity of Samuel’s injury.

“The MRI has not come back. He has not had the MRI yet for the hamstring… but judging from the context clues, the fact that the 49ers ruled Deebo Samuel out immediately is not a good sign,” Rapoport said earlier Monday. “Now, it’s a hamstring injury, so the hope is it’s not too long term. But generally, for fast-twitch guys who need to run like Deebo needs to run, when they have a hamstring [injury], generally that is several weeks.”

Deebo Samuel Getting Back to Elite Form

The 49ers brought Samuel back on a 1-year, $7 million contract on July 30—just one year after trading him to the Washington Commanders.

Samuel has been a revelation for the 49ers in 2026 through the first 5 games, with 16 receptions for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns, to go with 9 carries for 78 yards.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the #49ers, sources say. The former #Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on July 30. “From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”