49ers WR Deebo Samuel Gets Major Role Update After Ricky Pearsall News

The San Francisco 49ers are not planning to ease Deebo Samuel back into their offense.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch said Samuel is committed to returning kicks full-time in 2026 and will also line up at wide receiver and running back, as relayed by David Lombardi. The expansive assignment takes on even greater importance after Ricky Pearsall’s recurring knee injury removed a projected starter from San Francisco’s offense.

“You are going to see him in the return game, at receiver, and at running back,” Lynch said, according to David Lombardi. “We are going to use him all over the field, and we are really excited to have Deebo back.”

Lynch added that Samuel appears to be in “really good shape” and emphasized the organization’s familiarity with what he can provide.

The update makes Samuel more than an emergency addition to a depleted position group. San Francisco is giving him an immediate pathway to influence games in all three phases.

Deebo Samuel Will Have Full-Time Kick-Return Assignment

Samuel’s work on kickoffs may be the most notable part of Lynch’s announcement.

Teams frequently protect established offensive players from a heavy special-teams workload. The 49ers are instead preparing to make returning kicks a regular part of Samuel’s job, an indication that they still view his ability with the ball in space as one of his defining strengths.

It is not an entirely new assignment. Samuel returned 17 kickoffs for 533 yards in 2024, averaging 31.4 yards per attempt with a long return of 60 yards. Over his first six seasons with San Francisco, he accumulated 762 kickoff-return yards on 26 attempts, an average of 29.3 yards.

That experience gives the 49ers a proven option rather than forcing an inexperienced receiver or reserve defensive back into the role.

It also creates another opportunity for Samuel to generate field position without requiring Shanahan to manufacture every touch through the offensive game plan.

Ricky Pearsall’s Absence Raises Stakes for Samuel

Lynch said the 49ers had discussed bringing Samuel back before Pearsall experienced renewed swelling in the knee containing the PCL injury he suffered in 2025. That distinction matters: San Francisco’s interest was not solely a reaction to one medical update.

Pearsall’s setback nevertheless made the reunion more urgent. The former first-round pick is expected to miss the 2026 season and undergo surgery after rest and rehabilitation failed to resolve the problem. The estimated recovery period has been reported at approximately nine to 12 months.

Samuel agreed to return on a reported one-year, $7 million contract after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games for Washington.

Those numbers show he can still handle a meaningful receiving workload. His history in Shanahan’s system also reduces the usual adjustment period attached to a late addition.

The 49ers should not expect Samuel alone to replace everything they lose with Pearsall. But Lynch’s plan provides three possible forms of compensation: offensive touches, backfield flexibility and better starting field position.

Samuel’s reunion may have initially looked like a familiar veteran returning to provide depth. The role Lynch described is considerably larger.