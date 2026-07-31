Deebo Samuel Reveals Jersey Number After Rejoining 49ers

Just days into NFL training camp, the San Francisco 49ers made a major free-agent signing Thursday night.

After spending one season with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is heading back to San Francisco, where he spent the first six years of his NFL career.

Samuel agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal. Shortly after the news broke, he took to Instagram to celebrate the move.

Deebo Samuel Reveals Jersey Number

Samuel also announced that he’ll wear No. 19, the same number he wore with the 49ers from 2019 through 2023.

He switched to No. 1 in 2024 and added “Sr.” to the back of his jersey.

“19 Baxxkkkkk,” Samuel posted alongside a collage of photos from his first stint wearing No. 19.

49ers Offense

Samuel joins what could become one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

The 49ers added veteran wide receiver Mike Evans this offseason and still feature Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy.

They also have Ricky Pearsall, although his status remains uncertain as he continues to recover from a lingering knee injury. That uncertainty likely factored into the 49ers’ decision to bring Samuel back.

If Pearsall misses time this season, rookie De’Zhaun Stribling could step into the No. 3 receiver role.

Samuel’s NFL Career

Samuel enters his eighth NFL season after starring at South Carolina. He’s earned one Pro Bowl selection and one First-Team All-Pro honor.

Last season with Washington, he caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns despite the Commanders’ quarterback issues.

Over his career, Samuel has totaled 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns.