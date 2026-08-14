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Deebo Samuel Reveals Unsurprising Jersey Number Change Amid 49ers Return

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Denver Broncos v Washington Commanders
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders catches a pass against Brandon Jones #22 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers announced late last month that they were bringing back wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million.

Deebo spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Niners, and it wasn’t a huge surprise when Samuel waited until very late in the signing period to ink a reunion deal with his former organization.

In case you forgot, Deebo Samuel played for the Washington Commanders last season, and because he wanted to shake up his look, Samuel decided to wear jersey #1.

Deebo Samuel Switches Jersey Number Amid 49ers Return

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Deebo Samuel #1 of the Washington Commanders stiff arms Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

When Deebo Samuel played with the San Francisco 49ers, he wore #19.

Well, surprise, surprise: the 49ers announced a wave of jersey number changes on Friday, and Deebo Samuel is rocking the #19 once again, so it shouldn’t be hard for 49ers fans to tell it’s him out there, while being hit with a wave of Nostalgia.

Here are a handful of other Jersey # switches by notable 49ers players:

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana, from 25 to 26
Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona, from 19 to 6
Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State, from 24 to 25
Will Pauling, WR, Notre Dame, from 4 to 84
Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida, from 15 to 18
Ephesians Prysock, DB, Washington, from 26 to 35
Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina, from 1 to 19

Looking at Deebo Samuel’s NFL Career

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 07: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel is an NFL veteran of seven seasons.

While Kyle Shanahan noted that the organization wanted to bring in Deebo before WR Ricky Pearsall landed on Injured Reserve before the season had even begun, the urgency to add a receiver heightened quickly, and Deebo inked the one-year deal.

Across six seasons with the 49ers, Deebo caught 334 passes for 4792 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added another 1143 yards on the ground and another 20 rushing touchdowns.

With the Washington Commanders last season, Deebo played in 16 games and hauled in 72 passes for 727 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers receiver corps looks like this currently: Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, Damarcus Robinson, Jacob Watkins.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Deebo Samuel Reveals Unsurprising Jersey Number Change Amid 49ers Return

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