Deebo Samuel Reveals Unsurprising Jersey Number Change Amid 49ers Return

The San Francisco 49ers announced late last month that they were bringing back wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million.

Deebo spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Niners, and it wasn’t a huge surprise when Samuel waited until very late in the signing period to ink a reunion deal with his former organization.

In case you forgot, Deebo Samuel played for the Washington Commanders last season, and because he wanted to shake up his look, Samuel decided to wear jersey #1.

Deebo Samuel Switches Jersey Number Amid 49ers Return

When Deebo Samuel played with the San Francisco 49ers, he wore #19.

Well, surprise, surprise: the 49ers announced a wave of jersey number changes on Friday, and Deebo Samuel is rocking the #19 once again, so it shouldn’t be hard for 49ers fans to tell it’s him out there, while being hit with a wave of Nostalgia.

Here are a handful of other Jersey # switches by notable 49ers players:

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana, from 25 to 26

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona, from 19 to 6

Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State, from 24 to 25

Will Pauling, WR, Notre Dame, from 4 to 84

Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida, from 15 to 18

Ephesians Prysock, DB, Washington, from 26 to 35

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina, from 1 to 19

Looking at Deebo Samuel’s NFL Career

Deebo Samuel is an NFL veteran of seven seasons.

While Kyle Shanahan noted that the organization wanted to bring in Deebo before WR Ricky Pearsall landed on Injured Reserve before the season had even begun, the urgency to add a receiver heightened quickly, and Deebo inked the one-year deal.

Across six seasons with the 49ers, Deebo caught 334 passes for 4792 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added another 1143 yards on the ground and another 20 rushing touchdowns.

With the Washington Commanders last season, Deebo played in 16 games and hauled in 72 passes for 727 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers receiver corps looks like this currently: Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, Damarcus Robinson, Jacob Watkins.