Deebo Samuel Throws Shade at Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been vocal about his frustrations with the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. His emotions stem from two painful Super Bowl losses to Kansas City, making this a deeply personal matter for the wideout.

Speaking candidly on the “Cleats and Convos” podcast, Samuel shared his disdain for the Chiefs.

“They beat me twice, so I got all the reason to hate,” Samuel said after Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze refused to hate Kansas City for their undisputed success. Samuel’s remarks highlight the sting of losing two Super Bowls in heart-breaking fashion.

Deebo Samuel’s Super Bowl Losses

Samuel resents the Kansas City Chiefs because of two specific games — Super Bowl 54 in 2020 and Super Bowl 58 in 2024. Both times, the 49ers had leads late in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short against the Chiefs. The most recent loss was particularly devastating, as it came in overtime. After scoring a game-leading field goal, the Chiefs securing a second straight Lombardi Trophy with a game-winning touchdown.

The pain of these losses took a toll on Samuel’s mental well-being. He openly admitted that after the 49ers’ latest Super Bowl defeat, he fell into a deep depression, isolating himself for an extended period.

“I ain’t gonna lie, man. I was depressed for about three months,” Samuel said, reflecting on his emotional state post-game as a guest on the St. Brown podcast.

He adds, “You go months without talking to people, [not] wanting to be seen. Losing the Super Bowl is one of the worst feelings ever. Think about it in our position. We just went through camp, we just went through the whole season, we got here, we lose.”

Samuel continues, “And you’re about to do it all over again. Losing the Super Bowl is crazy. I lost in the Super Bowl twice to the same team.”

Deebo Shows Support for the Eagles

Despite the fierce rivalry between the 49ers and Eagles, Samuel has expressed his support for Philadelphia heading into Super Bowl LIX. His backing is not just about rooting against the Chiefs. It is also about his close friendship with Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“You got to tip your hat off to the Chiefs for sure, always finding a way to win,” Samuel told his co-host Liv Moods and Odunze. “So, we’ve got the Chiefs and the Eagles. Now, I’ve got love/hate for both, but you know I’ve got all love for my brother A.J. Brown over there. So, I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don’t want to see [Patrick] Mahomes get the third one.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the verge of making history by becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The significance of this moment is not lost on Samuel, who hopes that Philadelphia can put an end to Kansas City’s dominance.

As the biggest game of the year approaches, Samuel’s words add an extra layer of drama to the ongoing narrative. His comments highlight not just personal rivalries, but also the emotional investment players have, even if they are not playing. While the San Francisco 49ers will be watching from home this year, their unfinished business with the Chiefs is something that will likely fuel them for seasons to come.