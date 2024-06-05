49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sets Record Straight on Trade Rumors

The 2024 offseason has featured constant speculation about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s future with the team. And while there are still a few months until the NFL season, the veteran WR is shutting the door on the chatter.

In a June 5 media session, Samuel spoke openly about his future. According to KNBR, Samuel admitted that there have been conversations about him leaving the team but, at the moment, he is committed and sticking with the 49ers.

“Yeah, I heard it. Had a conversation with my agent about it, they were going back & forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first but we’ve moved past it,” Samuel said. “At the end of the day the contract was signed, I know what I signed up for and we’re just focused on this year.”

It’s an interesting response from Deebo because he does not deny that the conversation happened. He also doesn’t say anything concrete about whether or not 2024 could be his last season with San Francisco.

Either way, the 49ers will be preparing for a season with Deebo involved. Everything after this upcoming season seems to be up in the air.

Deebo Samuel Resurges in 2024

After a monstrous 2021 season, Samuel positioned himself for a fruitful NFL career. For one, he racked up 1770 yards from scrimmage in a hybrid role that utilized him constantly. Secondly, he was handed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension according to Spotrac.

However, his ensuing season saw the dynamic on the 49ers shift. Samuel missed four games due to an injury in 2022, and only totaled 864 yards from scrimmage according to Pro Football Reference.

Simultaneously, Brandon Aiyuk was establishing himself as a legitimate downfield threat. It was no longer Deebo as the team’s clear-cut star receiver or running back, as Aiyuk stepped up and Christian McCaffrey arrived in San Francisco.

But despite a crowded room of skill players, Samuel did bounce back in 2023. The former South Carolina Gamecock totaled 1117 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns, proving that he is still a top-level weapon even when splitting attention.

49ers Add Another Weapon

If the presence of Samuel, Aiyuk, McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle wasn’t already enough, the 49ers are locking down the rest of the group. After signing WR Jauan Jennings to a contract extension, the Niners have also signed TE Logan Thomas.

The signing was first reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo on June 3.

“The #49ers are working to finalize a deal with veteran TE Logan Thomas, source says. After a 55-catch season with the #Commanders in 2023, Thomas returns to the NFC West, where he began his career as a QB for the #AZCardinals,” Garafolo shared.

Thomas has been playing TE in the NFL for 5 years, but was a quarterback at Virginia Tech and entered the NFL looking to be a passer. After it didn’t work out, Thomas began working to play TE and has found legitimate success.

After moving to the Washington Commanders in 2020, Thomas went for 670 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He hasn’t bested those numbers since, but he is coming off a 496-yard, 4-touchdown season in 2023.