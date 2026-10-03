49ers Get New Injury Concern Ahead of Broncos Game

Jaden Dugger of the San Francisco 49ers is now a question mark for Sunday after getting hurt in the same Thursday practice that sidelined Dante Pettis.

Dugger’s Injury and Status for Sunday

Dugger suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday’s session, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. He’s officially listed as questionable on the San Francisco 49ers’ final injury report. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury himself.

49ers’ Full Injury Report

San Francisco ruled out defensive tackle James Thompson Jr., defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive end Mykel Williams for Sunday. Alongside Dugger, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Keion White are all listed as questionable.

Evans remains a game-time decision with his rib injury, with real optimism around his toughness heading into the matchup. Evans told reporters he plans to play through the pain using a compression shirt with built-in padding, something he’s relied on before for a similar injury. “It was brutal to play through, but it’s something that I can do,” Evans said.

Dugger’s Rookie Season So Far

Dugger’s addition to the injury report comes at a tough time for a 49ers linebacker group already facing a potential absence from Greenlaw. With the position already thin, San Francisco will be watching closely to see whether Dugger can go Sunday.

More From Around the 49ers

Pettis, who signed with San Francisco’s practice squad last week, also suffered a calf injury in Thursday’s practice. If Evans can’t go, the 49ers will likely elevate Malik Turner from the practice squad instead. That’s unless Pettis recovers in time. Elsewhere, Brandin Cooks is set to make his 49ers debut Sunday. He’s had a strong two weeks acclimating to the offense. Christian Kirk remains on track for a possible return to practice in roughly two weeks. Shanahan isn’t expecting him back next week, though.