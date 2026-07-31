49ers Defense Gets Big Reinforcement as Former 2nd-Rounder Returns

The San Francisco 49ers got some much-needed positive news on the injury front to close out the week. After opening training camp with early setbacks to key offensive weapons Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk, San Francisco bolstered its defensive front on Friday.

The 49ers announced that they activated defensive lineman Alfred Collins from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

San Francisco opened training camp on Sunday, Jul. 26, and had a second practice on Monday. Collins missed both before returning on Friday.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared more details: “DT Alfred Collins is on the field and taking part in the 49ers’ first padded practice. He was previously on PUP as he recovered from shoulder surgery.”

Alfred Collins Could Build On a Solid Rookie Season

The San Francisco 49ers selected the University of Texas product in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Collins was thrust into action early as the 49ers tried to rebuild their defensive line.

The massive 6-foot-4-inch, 332-pound lineman was drafted to help the 49ers’ run defense. In his rookie season, he played in 16 games, tallying 17 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

49er fans may remember his game-clinching forced fumble on Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams to help San Francisco upset their NFC West rival.

How Does the 49ers Defensive Line Group Look

The San Francisco defense looks to improve on an NFL-low 20 combined sacks from last season. General Manager John Lynch looked to bolster the defensive line this offseason.

The 49ers traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. The 27-year-old will surely start at one of the interior line positions. In 5 seasons with the Cowboys, Odighizuwa recorded 17 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

In addition to Collins, the 49ers selected Indiana DT C.J West in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 316-pound lineman played in 14 games for San Francisco. Either Collins or West could start alongside Odighizuwa.

The 49ers also selected Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Halton could provide solid depth at the position.

San Francisco will get a massive boost to the edge rusher position. Five-time Pro-Bowler Nick Bosa was activated by the team on Sunday after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 last year.

2025 first-round defensive lineman Mykel Williams is also recovering from a season-ending injury suffered in Week 10 last year. The Georgia product is making good progress and was seen doing work on the sideline during Friday’s practice.

Just watched Mykel Williams do full speed high knees and that looks like a guy who not too far away from a return https://t.co/qUQSbOQdop pic.twitter.com/QsObBzwVMF — Brad (@Graham_SFN) July 31, 2026

The 49ers return defensive ends Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu. They also selected Texas Tech pass rusher Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.