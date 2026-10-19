49ers Insider Gets Blunt on Deforest Buckner Trade Speculation After Colts Loss

The San Francisco 49ers brought back players like Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel Sr. for a second stint with the Niners. With the trade deadline nearing on Oct. 10, the 49ers are a team to watch as they look to make a serious push for a Super Bowl this season.

One potential name in the trade speculation conversation would follow that same path of bringing back Greenlaw and Samuel, and that’s Indianapolis Colts‘ DeForest Buckner. Moreover, Buckner expressed his frustration after the Colts’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner told reporters.

These comments and the trade deadline nearing are causing conversation about whether the veteran can be a serious trade target for the team he played for from 2016 to 2019. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan notes that the Niners have the cap space to make a move for Buckner.

“Could the 49ers work it out? Could they get him for half a season? I don’t know,” Lee Chan said in an Oct. 18 livestream on her YouTube channel. “I would think so. Why not? DeForest Buckner is one of the most solid players you’ll ever see. He’s entirely team-oriented [and] a workhorse. He’s a pillar of a locker room.

“… Why wouldn’t DeForest Buckner want to come? I don’t know what the Colts would want this year. [Buckner has] $23 million in remaining cash. The cap number for DeForest this year is $26.6 million. So, salary-wise, the 49ers have cap space; they have room. They plan ahead, so they have room. They could make it happen.”

49ers Still Appreciate DeForest Buckner

Moreover, Lee Chan noted that the 49ers do appreciate the player and would love to have him back. Still, it’s another thing to give up assets for a player, and whether the Niners want to do that remains to be seen.

“They love DeForest in Santa Clara,” Lee Chan added. “They would love to have him back, but previously, there was no way they could bring him in just because of the money and everything. But I think now, just get him in here for this season. Why not get DeForest back? I’ll campaign for it.”

Would Khalil Mack Be a Fit for the Niners?

Another potential defensive trade target for the 49ers is Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack. With the Chargers being 0-6, they’ll likely listen to offers for the veteran, and if San Francisco does pursue him, Lee Chan stated whether he would be a potential fit.

“Khalil Mack is on a one-year, $18 million deal, fully guaranteed,” Lee Chan said in an Oct. 16 video on her YouTube channel. “So it’s only a one-year deal. Slice that up to 17 games. He’s already played five. Maybe in a couple of weeks, the 49ers take up the second half of his salary and have him on their roster for the second half of the season.

“There are some defensive linemen that could come back, but really, putting Khalil Mack on the opposite side of Nick Bosa would be a boom for this 49ers defense.”

Mack has played 231 total snaps for the Chargers, and despite being in his mid-30s, the veteran is still producing. The Chargers’ pass rusher has a 75.8 overall PFF defensive grade, along with 14 total pressures, three sacks, eight hurries, three QB hits, eight stops, and seven solo tackles.