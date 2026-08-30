LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 27: Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
The timing alone makes Jones one of the more eye-catching casualties of the 49ers’ final roster cuts. But his exit becomes even harder to ignore considering what happened during his brief audition for San Francisco: Jones was one of the team’s best players in its preseason finale.
Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson
0 Comments
Deion Jones' 49ers stay lasted just five days, and his release is even more notable after what happened in San Francisco's preseason finale.
49ers Make Abrupt Deion Jones Decision 5 Days After Saints Trade