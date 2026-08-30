49ers Make Abrupt Deion Jones Decision 5 Days After Saints Trade

The San Francisco 49ers‘ experiment with Deion Jones is already over.

San Francisco is releasing the veteran linebacker, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 30, just five days after the 49ers officially acquired Jones from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for running back Zamir White.

The timing alone makes Jones one of the more eye-catching casualties of the 49ers’ final roster cuts. But his exit becomes even harder to ignore considering what happened during his brief audition for San Francisco: Jones was one of the team’s best players in its preseason finale.