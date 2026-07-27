Ex-NFL Touchdown Leader Gets Blunt on 49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Dez Bryant saw a teachable moment when San Francisco 49ers rookie De’Zhaun Stribling appeared in a brief clip from his first NFL training camp practice.

Bryant, who led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, offered a detailed critique of Stribling’s footwork while responding to the July 26 video. Rather than dismissing the rookie’s rep, the former first-team All-Pro explained how one seemingly minor detail affected the route.

“I might give him grace if he were pressed and chose to have his outside foot up because it gave him the most comfortable release,” Bryant wrote on X. “But his outside foot being up is why he rolled into the route instead of sticking it.”

Bryant then explained what he would demand from a receiver in that situation.

“I need my WRs to stick and cross the defender’s face violently … especially if we are running in breaking routes,” Bryant continued. “The minor details make the biggest impact.”

I might give him grace if he were pressed and chose to have his outside foot up because it gave him the most comfortable release. But his outside foot being up is why he rolled into the route instead of sticking it. I need my WRs to stick and cross the defender’s face violently…… https://t.co/0RO27Prpyy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 26, 2026

Dez Bryant Identifies a Correctable Detail for De’Zhaun Stribling

Bryant’s assessment was blunt, but it was not a sweeping condemnation of Stribling.

His point centered on how the rookie’s stance influenced the beginning of the route. By starting with his outside foot forward, Stribling appeared to drift or “roll” into his break rather than planting decisively and attacking across the defender’s face.

On an in-breaking route, that distinction can determine whether the receiver establishes leverage or allows the defender to stay connected. A sharper plant can also help create a cleaner target for the quarterback and reduce the defender’s opportunity to undercut the throw.

That makes Bryant’s observation more significant than an ordinary social-media reaction. He was one of the NFL’s most productive scoring threats at his peak, recording 88 catches for 1,320 yards during his league-leading 16-touchdown season in 2014.

Bryant’s career was built partly on physical route running and winning in condensed areas, so his emphasis on leverage and violence through the break carries particular relevance for a young receiver.

It also points to a fixable issue. Training camp is where receivers are expected to refine their stance, releases and timing before those details are tested against starting NFL defensive backs.

Stribling Enters Camp With Significant Expectations

Stribling is not an anonymous developmental prospect. San Francisco selected the Ole Miss receiver with the No. 33 overall pick, making him the organization’s first selection of the 2026 draft.

The 6-foot-2 receiver finished his final college season with 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He also started all 15 games for Ole Miss in 2025.

Those credentials create expectations that Stribling will eventually become more than a situational player. The 49ers have established veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in their receiving room, giving the rookie experienced players to learn behind while he adjusts to the precision demanded by an NFL offense. San Francisco signed Evans to a three-year contract and also added Kirk during the 2026 offseason.

Bryant’s critique illustrates part of that adjustment. Stribling possesses the size and athletic ability that made him an early second-round selection, but talent alone will not determine how quickly he earns dependable snaps.

The foot placement on one seven-second training camp clip will not define Stribling’s rookie season. The value lies in what Bryant noticed: one small decision at the line can shape the entire route.

For a rookie beginning his NFL development, those are precisely the details training camp is designed to correct.