New 49ers, De’Zhaun Stribling Injury Update Is Much Worse Than Anticipated

When it comes to injuries, it seems like if the San Francisco 49ers didn’t have bad luck, they wouldn’t have any luck at all.

The latest blow came on Wednesday after news broke that rookie wide receiver and 2nd-round pick De’Zhaun Stribling was being placed on injured reserve — an injury that will cost him almost his rookie season.

“49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling is out about 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery today, coach Kyle Shanahan said,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

“Kyle Shanahan says rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling had surgery on his ankle today. Stribling will be out ‘close to 10 weeks’ … he will be placed on IR,” NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway wrote on his official X account.

“Brutal for the 49ers’ rookie,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Rough go for a promising rookie,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account.

Stribling, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, injured himself in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

The 49ers return home to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2.

49ers Blasted for Stribling’s Injury Treatment

The 49ers have come under some fire for exactly how Stribling got hurt.

“The 49ers’ training staff cleared De‘Zhaun Stribling to return to the field even though he had a deltoid sprain in his ankle,” 49ers reporter Grant Cohn wrote on his official X account on September 13. “So he returned and made it worse. The 49ers need a new training staff.”

Stribling Grabbed Headlines From Preseason Opener

Stribling led the 49ers with 7 receptions for 63 yards in a 19-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener. He did so on just 8 targets, and had all 7 receptions in the 1st half.

It was a continuation of an impressive run through training camp for the Ole Miss product.

CBS Sports NFL reporters John Breech and Zachary Pereles singled Stribling out as 1 of the NFL’s “Biggest Winners” following the 1st round of preseason games.

“De’Zhaun Stribling’s preseason start is truly unbelievable,” NFL reporter Ryan Paganetti wrote on his official X account on August 21. “He’s the first player in at least 20 years to total 11 catches within the first 20 minutes of two consecutive preseason games.”