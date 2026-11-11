Did the 49ers Make a Trade Offer for Cowboys WR George Pickens?

The San Francisco 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and that’s exactly what they went out and got.

While it wasn’t the name that everyone had circled, the 49ers acquired veteran and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It marked the team’s one and only move on Tuesday, but their second trade with the Colts over the last few weeks, as they also landed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner roughly two weeks ago.

Did 49ers Contact Cowboys for George Pickens?

One player who seemed like a long shot for the 49ers to land was Dallas Cowboys star WR George Pickens, who hasn’t had the ideal 2026 season in Dallas and is playing on an expiring contract.

Among the teams rumored to potentially inquire about Pickens were the 49ers, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dallas never received any calls about a trade for the star WR.

That likely stemmed from Dallas’ high asking price and Pickens’ impending free agency, as the receiver is eyeing a long-term deal this offseason.

Fowler: Cowboys didn’t receive any trade calls on George Pickens. https://t.co/DEZ1B7CcxP — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

This season, Pickens has caught 39 of his 62 targets for 533 yards and two touchdowns across eight games while averaging 13.7 yards per reception.

Looking at the 49ers’ WR Room

With the addition of Allen, the 49ers now have one of the oldest WR rooms in the NFL, as the former Los Angeles Chargers star joins veterans Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel.

However, San Francisco has dealt with a range of injuries to its WR corps this season, and Evans doesn’t seem likely to return this Sunday when the 49ers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Fortunately, early indications suggest Samuel will return from his hamstring injury. If Allen is available, the WR room will likely consist of Allen, Samuel, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, DeMarcus Robinson and possibly Jacob Cowing if the 49ers decide to keep six wide receivers active.