49ers Draft Pick Lands With Jets Just Days After San Francisco Cut Him

The San Francisco 49ers moved on from one of their recent draft picks last week. It did not take long for another NFL team to give him a chance.

The New York Jets announced on August 19 that they signed wide receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen, seven days after the 49ers waived their 2025 seventh-round pick. New York waived/injured wide receiver DT Sheffield in the corresponding move.

Bergen’s landing spot is notable because his departure from San Francisco came while he was still competing for a role during training camp. The 49ers waived Bergen on August 12, one day before their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, when they needed roster spots to add running back Zamir White, cornerback Eli Apple and defensive lineman Xavier Thomas.

For Bergen, the Jets offer an immediate opportunity to continue a roster fight that ended earlier than expected in San Francisco.

Junior Bergen Was Still Competing for 49ers Role Before Release

Bergen was hardly guaranteed a place on the 49ers’ 53-man roster entering his second NFL season.

But San Francisco had continued giving him opportunities during camp.

The 49ers noted on August 3 that Bergen was among the receivers receiving consistent work during team periods as other players dealt with injuries. He was also part of an unsettled competition in the return game.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer had identified Bergen alongside Jacob Cowing, Will Pauling and Jordan Watkins among the players being evaluated as returners. Boyer stressed that the eventual winner needed to provide more than explosiveness with the ball, pointing to decision-making, catching and blocking responsibilities as part of the job.

That context made San Francisco’s decision to waive Bergen before he even appeared in a 2026 preseason game more revealing than the release of a typical camp body.

The 49ers had originally selected Bergen with the No. 252 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft largely because of his special-teams ability. At Montana, Bergen earned All-American recognition as a return specialist and finished his college career with eight punt-return touchdowns, tying the FCS record.

He did not make San Francisco’s initial 53-man roster as a rookie, but the 49ers brought him back on the practice squad, where he spent the 2025 regular season. He then signed a reserve/futures contract in January and returned to compete for a job this summer.

49ers Appeared Willing to Move Forward Without Bergen

Perhaps the most telling part of Bergen’s release was the timing.

San Francisco did not wait for the final roster cutdown to make its decision. The 49ers waived him during camp even though their return roles had not been completely settled and several receivers had missed practice time.

Niners Nation noted after the move that some observers at camp had viewed Bergen as a legitimate candidate to make the roster and potentially emerge as the team’s top punt-return option. San Francisco nevertheless exposed him to waivers.

That suggested the 49ers were prepared to prioritize players who could offer more across multiple phases rather than carry Bergen primarily for his return ability.

Now Bergen gets another audition in New York.

He joins a Jets receiving group led by Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, with Isaiah Williams and first-round pick Omar Cooper also among the prominent options. Bergen’s clearest path to extending his stay could again come on special teams rather than through a large offensive role.

For the 49ers, meanwhile, Wednesday’s transaction closes the loop on a draft pick they spent more than a year developing.

For Bergen, getting another NFL opportunity only seven days after San Francisco let him go means his roster fight is far from over.