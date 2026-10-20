San Francisco 49ers Get Welcome Roster News After Commanders Win

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a familiar face back on defense, and the timing couldn’t be much better.

Less than 24 hours after surviving a second-half scare against the Washington Commanders, the undefeated 49ers made a notable roster move involving veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

According to the NFL’s October 20 transaction report, Greenlaw has been reinstated from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, officially ending his one-game suspension.

That puts the 29-year-old linebacker back in the picture for San Francisco’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, giving head coach Kyle Shanahan another proven defensive contributor as the 49ers attempt to protect their perfect record.

49ers Welcome Back Dre Greenlaw After Controversial Suspension

Greenlaw’s return comes after a contentious sequence during San Francisco’s 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

The linebacker was ejected after head-butting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, during an altercation along Seattle’s sideline.

The incident began when Greenlaw was penalized for a late hit on quarterback Sam Darnold, prompting several Seahawks players to confront him.

The NFL subsequently suspended Greenlaw for one game, citing a violation of its unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Greenlaw appealed the punishment, but hearing officer James Thrash upheld the suspension, forcing him to miss San Francisco’s October 19 meeting with Washington.

With that game now behind the 49ers, Greenlaw is eligible to return to action.

He had recorded 37 tackles through five games before his suspension, ranking second on the team at the time of the disciplinary decision.

49ers Get Defensive Reinforcement After Commanders Scare

Greenlaw returns to a team that remains perfect through six games, although Monday’s victory was hardly comfortable.

San Francisco built a 23-3 lead against Washington before allowing the Commanders to climb back into contention.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Washington had opportunities to complete the comeback in the closing minutes.

Instead, the 49ers held on for a 23-17 victory, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2019.

The defense delivered several crucial plays late, including a fourth-down pass breakup by safety Malik Mustapha and a sack involving Romello Height and Keion White on Washington’s final possession.

Greenlaw’s return should provide additional flexibility at linebacker, where San Francisco had to adjust its personnel during his absence.

Rookie Jaden Dugger contributed 11 tackles against Washington, giving the coaching staff another option as Greenlaw returns to the rotation.

Greenlaw also brings familiarity with fellow linebacker Fred Warner, restoring a partnership that has been central to some of San Francisco’s most successful defenses.

What’s Next for Dre Greenlaw and the 49ers?

The 49ers will attempt to move to 7-0 when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, their final game before a Week 8 bye.

While Greenlaw’s reinstatement is welcome news defensively, San Francisco has additional injury concerns to address elsewhere on the roster.

Wide receiver Mike Evans aggravated an Achilles injury against Washington, departing in the first half after catching three passes for 94 yards.

Shanahan indicated after the game that Evans’ injury was not believed to require additional testing, although his availability against Atlanta remains uncertain.

The 49ers have also been dealing with injuries to several other important contributors, including Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

Greenlaw’s return won’t solve those problems, but it does restore an experienced starter to a defense that helped rescue San Francisco’s unbeaten season Monday night.

After a suspension that generated plenty of attention around the league, Greenlaw now has an opportunity to make headlines for a different reason.