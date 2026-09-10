49ers Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Rams Game

The San Francisco 49ers lost DT Alfred Collins to a devastating season-ending injury days before their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon in Monday’s practice. The 2025 second-round pick will miss the remainder of the season.

After Collins’ injury, San Francisco was suddenly thin along the defensive front ahead of their regular-season opener. DL Sam Okuayinonu also suffered a foot injury and will miss Week 1.

The 49ers announced that they elevated DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and WR KhaDarel Hodge from their practice squad on Thursday. The team also placed Collins on the injured reserve list.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Fills Immediate 49er Need

The 49ers’ defensive line was already a question mark heading into the 2026 season. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa is coming off a torn ACL. Bosa is expected to play in Week 1.

However, 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams was placed on the PUP list. The DE is recovering from a torn ACL and will miss the first 4 games of the regular season.

San Francisco will look for edge-rush support from rookie Romello Height and veteran Keion White to complement Nick Bosa.

At 6-foot-2-inch, 253 pounds, Okoronkwo will add depth to that group. The DL is entering his 8th season in the NFL. He has recorded 17 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 81 career games.

Along the interior defensive line, the 49ers traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for DT Osa Odighizuwa this offseason. Odighizuwa is projected to start at one of their interior DL spots. Second-year player C.J West or rookie Gracen Halton will likely start alongside Odighizuwa.

Looking at Khaderal Hodge

In addition to Okoronkwo, the 49ers elevated WR Khaderal Hodge from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s Week 1 matchup.

Hodge most recently played under now-49ers DC Raheem Morris with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot-2-inch WR tallied 3 receptions for 31 yards in 12 games played last season.

The 31-year-old has recorded 67 receptions for 1,026 yards and 2 touchdowns during his 8-year NFL career.

Hodge provides veteran depth to a fairly healthy 49ers wide receiver room. Mike Evans is expected to play after battling minor injuries throughout training camp. 2026 second-round pick De’Zhaun Stribling will also be counted on after having an impressive offseason.