ESPN: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Could Find New Home in AFC North

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel in action against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers have allowed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to explore trade opportunities. However, any potential deal presents significant financial challenges. If the 49ers were to trade Samuel before June 1, they would suffer a dead-cap hit that is twice the size of his current salary cap figure, making negotiations more complicated.

Further complicating matters, Samuel is set to receive a $15.4 million option bonus on March 22. This financial obligation could limit the number of teams willing to make a move for the wide receiver, as any acquiring team must be prepared to absorb the financial burden that comes with his contract. Despite these financial hurdles, the 49ers appear willing to part ways with the dynamic playmaker under the right circumstances. This decision comes after a season in which Samuel failed to meet the expectations set by his standout 2021 campaign.

Potential Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter discussed possible destinations for Samuel, revealing that the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that could be interested. The Steelers had previously shown interest in another 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, last year and reportedly also inquired about Samuel. However, Pittsburgh is not the only team that could make a move for the versatile receiver.

“Think of all the teams that need wide receivers,” Schefter said. “There’s so many of them, and there’s still going to be so much wide receiver movement this offseason.”

In addition to Pittsburgh, Schefter mentioned that the Baltimore Ravens and other AFC North teams could make sense as possible landing spots. With several teams in need of a top-tier wide receiver, Samuel could find himself with multiple suitors as the offseason progresses.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have questions at quarterback that could force Samuel to decline, Lamar Jackson would welcome another top-level wideout to the Baltimore Ravens’ offense.

Samuel’s Declining Play and 49ers’ Offseason Drama

While Samuel has been an integral part of the 49ers’ offense, he has struggled to replicate his standout 2021 season. That year, he recorded 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers. However, his production has dipped in recent years. This past season, Samuel posted just 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, marking career lows outside of his injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

“I think it’s hard to pinpoint right now where Deebo would go,” Schefter noted. “Look, I could see him in Pittsburgh. I could see him in Baltimore. I could see him in a lot of places. Like, any of those AFC North teams make sense.”

The 49ers have struggled to avoid offseason drama in recent years, with contract negotiations and trade rumors frequently making headlines. The current situation with Samuel has the potential to become another unwanted distraction for a team that has consistently been a Super Bowl contender.

As the offseason unfolds, the league will be watching closely to see where Samuel ultimately lands and how the San Francisco 49ers manage yet another high-profile situation. If the 49ers do decide to move on from Samuel, it will mark another significant roster shift, adding intrigue to an already eventful NFL offseason.

