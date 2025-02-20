ESPN Analyst Suggests 49ers Will ‘Take Advantage’ of Brock Purdy Extension

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is on the verge of securing a lucrative contract extension. However, analysts remain divided on how much he should be paid. Some argue that he could earn a top-10 salary among NFL quarterbacks, while others speculate that he might climb even higher.

There are even suggestions that Purdy could reset the quarterback market, surpassing the $60 million annual contract currently held by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While such a deal would be groundbreaking, not everyone believes this scenario is likely. Others argue that while Purdy has been highly effective, he has benefited significantly from the 49ers’ offensive system, strong coaching staff, and elite supporting cast. These factors could temper expectations regarding his market value.

Tim Hasselbeck’s Perspective on Brock Purdy’s Contract

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck remains skeptical that Purdy will command a record-breaking contract. He argues that the 49ers hold a degree of leverage in negotiations.

“It’ll be significant because they’ve basically been paying nothing for a quarterback because of the contract that Purdy was on,” Hasselbeck explained on NFL Live. Due to his status as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has been playing on an exceptionally affordable rookie contract. This financial flexibility has allowed the 49ers to retain key players and maintain a competitive roster.

Hasselbeck also noted that despite Purdy’s success, the quarterback may not generate significant interest as a free agent, which could limit his bargaining power. “They want Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy wants to be there. I actually don’t think there would be some crazy free-agent market for Purdy. It’s never going to get to that point anyway,” he added.

Given the current state of quarterback salaries, experts expect Purdy’s extension to be substantial, but perhaps not groundbreaking. His skill set, leadership, and performance make him a valuable asset, but the 49ers’ financial strategy will likely prioritize roster balance over a market-resetting contract.

49ers’ Long-Term Strategy

While Purdy is expects to receive a substantial raise, Hasselbeck believes the contract will reflect his role as a starter without necessarily reshaping the market. “I think he’s going to get paid like a starter, but this idea that he’s going to reset the quarterback market, I actually don’t believe that that’s going to happen,” Hasselbeck said.

Hasselbeck also suggested that the 49ers could capitalize on Purdy’s current earnings situation. “I think the team, in some ways, will take advantage of him because he basically hasn’t made any money yet and will get him under contract,” he explained. Despite the financial changes that a new deal will bring, Hasselbeck sees San Francisco remaining in a strong position moving forward.

The challenge for the San Francisco 49ers will be maintaining roster depth while allocating more resources to Brock Purdy’s contract. The organization has successfully managed its salary cap in recent years and will aim to continue doing so. With careful planning, the 49ers should be able to retain key playmakers while ensuring their young quarterback remains at the helm for the foreseeable future.