ESPN Analytics Forecasts Exactly How the 49ers’ Season Will Finish

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-0 entering Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

They’re coming off a 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium and have played as well as any team in the league despite dealing with a range of injuries.

The 49ers have also made believers out of many people regarding their outlook for the rest of the NFL season, as they’re one of just three remaining unbeaten teams.

ESPN Analytics Forecasts 49ers’ Remaining Schedule

After Sunday’s game against Atlanta, San Francisco will head into its bye week before returning in November to try to sustain its current momentum.

For now, ESPN Analytics projects the 49ers to enter each of their remaining regular-season games as the favorite based on the win probabilities for each matchup on their schedule.

Using ESPN’s predictor tool, San Francisco’s closest remaining matchup in terms of projected win probability is its Dec. 27 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have a 50.5% chance of winning, compared to 49.1% for the Chiefs.

ESPN Analytics predicts the 49ers will win all of their remaining regular season games https://t.co/r3AolbjCBP — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 23, 2026

It’s important to note that these are forecasts entering Week 7. Things can change in the blink of an eye from week to week depending on how the 49ers perform, as well as the rest of the league.

Injuries could also impact these projections. However, San Francisco is already playing more shorthanded than many teams due to injuries, so it’s fair to say the 49ers haven’t even reached their full potential yet.

ESPN’s Football Power Index Predictions for 49ers

Taking a deeper look at ESPN’s analytics, the 49ers currently have a 99.9% chance to make the playoffs, a 97.6% chance to win the NFC West and a 46.1% chance to reach the Super Bowl, according to the Football Power Index.

ESPN projects San Francisco to win 14 games this season, suggesting the 49ers could lose a game or two despite entering those matchups as the favorite. There’s also the possibility that they rest their starters in the final week if they’ve already secured a favorable playoff seed, which could contribute to a loss.

49ers Fans React on Social Media

Despite the optimism ESPN’s analytics show for San Francisco, fans aren’t ready to crown the 49ers just yet based on win probabilities and regular-season projections.

“It’s not surprising. The closest one is the Chiefs. But predictions aren’t the same as reality. We all know this,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “I love the predictions but I see at least 1-2 losses in there- Chiefs and Vikings are going to be a challenge.”

“That probably means we’re losing Sunday,” another fan wrote.

“Vikings, Seahawks, and Chiefs will be difficult. Their d coordinators have had Kyle’s number and depending on which WRs are available those will be tough matchups,” another fan commented.