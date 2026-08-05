Everything to Know About Deebo Samuel’s New 49ers Contract

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers reunited with free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel, officially signing him to a one-year deal.

Samuel spent the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers before departing last offseason for a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samuel’s contract with San Francisco, according to 49ers on NBC Sports.

Samuel’s Contract Breakdown

The base salary for Samuel’s one-year deal is set at $3.27 million and includes a $490,000 signing bonus.

His contract also includes several performance and availability incentives that could significantly increase his earnings.

Contract Details: #49ers Deebo Samuel agreed to a contract with a guaranteed base salary of $3.27M and a max value of $7M, via @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/MV4oVvmm9d — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 4, 2026

He’s reportedly set to receive a $20,000 roster bonus for every regular-season game in which he’s active. If he plays all 17 games, he’ll earn an additional $340,000.

Samuel will also earn a $250,000 bonus if he plays at least 68% of the 49ers’ offensive snaps. That bonus doubles to $500,000 if San Francisco reaches the postseason.

Rushing and Receiving Bonuses

Samuel will earn a $200,000 bonus if he records between 600 and 802 combined rushing and receiving yards. If he reaches 803 or more scrimmage yards, he’ll receive $450,000.

He can also earn touchdown incentives. If he scores five or six touchdowns during the regular season, he’ll receive a $200,000 bonus. If he scores seven or more, he’ll earn $450,000.

All of these bonuses double if San Francisco reaches the playoffs.

Samuel’s Special Teams Incentives

It’s possible Samuel could contribute on special teams as a kick or punt returner. He can earn a $250,000 bonus if he finishes among the NFL’s top 10 in average yards per kick return with at least 20 returns. This bonus also doubles if he reaches the mark and the 49ers make the postseason.

Lastly, if Samuel earns a Pro Bowl selection as either a starter or a reserve, he’ll receive a $100,000 bonus.