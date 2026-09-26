Ex-49ers QB Emerges as Potential Giants Replacement After Jaxson Dart Injury

The New York Giants received bad news this week after Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams when doctors revealed that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart needed season-ending surgery for his knee injury.

This now puts veteran Jameis Winston in a position to start at quarterback, but GM Joe Schoen is reportedly actively looking to make a move to add another QB to the room alongside Winston and backup Jake Haener, according to Tom Pelissero of Netflix Sports.

Pelissero: GM Joe Schoen “working the phones” on potential QB trades following Jaxson Dart’s injury. A trade could come “as soon as Monday.” — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 26, 2026

Former 49ers QB Emerges as Candidate

Several QBs have emerged as possible options for the Giants, including a current 49ers QB and a former one.

Mac Jones has emerged as the most prominent name, and he currently backs up Brock Purdy. However, San Francisco likely won’t let him go for cheap considering the value he has provided when he has stepped in for Purdy.

Another intriguing name that has suddenly emerged as one of the top candidates is veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams.

He’s currently an unsigned free agent and would likely be the more affordable option for New York since the Giants wouldn’t have to give up anything to sign him.

Some of the other notable QBs included in the rumors alongside Garoppolo and Jones include J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler, Justin Fields, and Joe Milton.

Potential QB options for the Giants, per @TomPelissero: Mac Jones

JJ McCarthy

Spencer Rattler

Justin Fields

Joe Milton

Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/f5oxhIvUIJ — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) September 26, 2026

Garoppolo’s NFL Career

The most notable portion of Garoppolo’s NFL career came during his time with the 49ers.

While he was drafted by the New England Patriots back in 2014, he spent three seasons as Tom Brady’s backup before joining the 49ers in 2017 and spending six seasons with the organization.

He started 55 games with San Francisco and posted a 38-17 record during that span, throwing for 13,599 yards and 82 touchdowns.

In 2023, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent one season before ultimately ending up with the Rams for each of the last two years as a backup to Matthew Stafford.