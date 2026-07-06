Hi, Subscriber

Ex-NFL GM Plans to Contact Brandon Aiyuk After Troubling Online Rants

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brandon Aiyuk
Getty
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

If there’s one thing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could use right now, it’s some honest, heart-to-heart advice after continuing to post controversial rant videos online.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager and 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon plans to do just that, revealing during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that he grew close to Aiyuk during their three seasons together in San Francisco.

Carthon Addresses Aiyuk Concerns

Carthon admitted he has been debating whether to contact Aiyuk, saying the recent behavior doesn’t resemble the player he came to know during their time together with the 49ers.

“There’s something there, and I’m being as transparent as transparent can be,” Carthon said. “B.A. and I, we have a relationship. I was there when we drafted him, and through time spent in the same building, we have a relationship. I honestly have been going back and forth in my head over the last week or so and I really want to reach out to him on a personal level and see if he’s willing to have the conversation, because I think there’s something there that hasn’t quite been unlocked… This isn’t the Brandon Aiyuk I know. Now, I know him to be stubborn, so I know that part about him.”

“But this recent behavior, I’m not as familiar with,” Carthon added.  “And the other part of it, to be quite honest, in this day and age with these guys, it could just be him trolling with the most recent video, knowing that he will get a reaction. And maybe even trying to figure out — these guys are fairly smart — so maybe he’s like, ‘OK, maybe if I create enough buzz in saying whatever he said to Jayden [Daniels] online, then the 49ers won’t think I’m just trying to get to Washington.

“Maybe that’s a game being played right now. But in full transparency, it’s something, probably when we get off the air, I may just shoot a text and say, ‘Hey man, let’s connect.’ I just want to see where his head is and offer him any advice that I can, or be a sounding board.”

Aiyuk Blasts Jayden Daniels

Aiyuk’s relationship with the San Francisco 49ers has been strained for quite some time, and he has repeatedly used social media to push for either a release or a trade, with the Washington Commanders widely viewed as his preferred landing spot.

However, over the weekend, Aiyuk may have hurt those chances by publicly taking a shot at Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“You on my team now. You follow my rules,” Aiyuk said, portraying himself as a member of the Commanders. “Boy, I’m a grown [explicit] man, boy. You gonna have to stop running your mama and I might believe what you’re talking about.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Ex-NFL GM Plans to Contact Brandon Aiyuk After Troubling Online Rants

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x