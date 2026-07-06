Ex-NFL GM Plans to Contact Brandon Aiyuk After Troubling Online Rants

If there’s one thing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could use right now, it’s some honest, heart-to-heart advice after continuing to post controversial rant videos online.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager and 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon plans to do just that, revealing during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that he grew close to Aiyuk during their three seasons together in San Francisco.

Carthon Addresses Aiyuk Concerns

Carthon admitted he has been debating whether to contact Aiyuk, saying the recent behavior doesn’t resemble the player he came to know during their time together with the 49ers.

“There’s something there, and I’m being as transparent as transparent can be,” Carthon said. “B.A. and I, we have a relationship. I was there when we drafted him, and through time spent in the same building, we have a relationship. I honestly have been going back and forth in my head over the last week or so and I really want to reach out to him on a personal level and see if he’s willing to have the conversation, because I think there’s something there that hasn’t quite been unlocked… This isn’t the Brandon Aiyuk I know. Now, I know him to be stubborn, so I know that part about him.”

Former #Titans GM & #49ers Director of Personnel Ran Carthon on #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Via: @SiriusXMNFL: “I have been going back and forth in my head over the last couple of days… I really want to reach out to (Brandon Aiyuk) on a personal level and just see if he’s willing… pic.twitter.com/zAAi9Zon7O — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 6, 2026

“But this recent behavior, I’m not as familiar with,” Carthon added. “And the other part of it, to be quite honest, in this day and age with these guys, it could just be him trolling with the most recent video, knowing that he will get a reaction. And maybe even trying to figure out — these guys are fairly smart — so maybe he’s like, ‘OK, maybe if I create enough buzz in saying whatever he said to Jayden [Daniels] online, then the 49ers won’t think I’m just trying to get to Washington.

“Maybe that’s a game being played right now. But in full transparency, it’s something, probably when we get off the air, I may just shoot a text and say, ‘Hey man, let’s connect.’ I just want to see where his head is and offer him any advice that I can, or be a sounding board.”

Aiyuk Blasts Jayden Daniels

Aiyuk’s relationship with the San Francisco 49ers has been strained for quite some time, and he has repeatedly used social media to push for either a release or a trade, with the Washington Commanders widely viewed as his preferred landing spot.

However, over the weekend, Aiyuk may have hurt those chances by publicly taking a shot at Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“You on my team now. You follow my rules,” Aiyuk said, portraying himself as a member of the Commanders. “Boy, I’m a grown [explicit] man, boy. You gonna have to stop running your mama and I might believe what you’re talking about.”