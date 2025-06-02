49ers Expect This Rookie to be Defensive Leader Immediately

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin has drawn glowing praise at 49ers OTAs, and one comment is especially telling.

In a profile on Martin that Matt Barrows of The Athletic released Monday Morning June 2, Barrows shared a quote from top 49ers’ scout Tariq Ahmad, who said that the leadership skills that Martin exemplified in college were a major reason why they drafted him out of Oklahoma State.

“It’s important when we’re considering how the rookies are going to mesh together,” Ahmad explained in reference to Martin. “Who’s going to be the leader of that group? Who’s going to push guys to watch extra tape, to be on the field extra?”

Martin was such an integral leader of Oklahoma State’s defense last season that after he went down with an MCL injury, Cowboys Head Coach Mike Gundy sent a petition to the Big 12 conference to allow Martin, who served as a team captain, to travel with them even though he couldn’t play.

Given that Martin plays the linebacker position, often considered the quarterback of the defense, if he can step up and help lead that 49ers unit, it would be invaluable for a San Francisco team that needs more out of that side of the ball in 2025.

Fred Warner Loves Working With Martin

The undoubted leader of the 49er defense for the past several years has been linebacker Fred Warner. If anybody knows what it takes to be a top-tier linebacker and lead one of the best defenses in football, it is Warner.

On Thursday May 29, 2025, Warner used his media availability to sing Martin’s praises, saying he’s been impressed with both Martin’s on-field abilities and attitude-based intangibles.

Nick Martin is learning the game already 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xL68gXWSRF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 31, 2025

“I’ve loved everything that Nick’s been about since he’s arrived,” Warner said during OTA media availability. “I’ve seen the athletic ability flash already on the field in the way that he closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of wanting to learn, so I’m really happy with where he’s at.”

Martin apparently grew up a big fan of Warner’s, and even owned a certain No. 54 49ers jersey.

This seems like an ideal pairing for the both of them — Martin gets to play alongside one of his heroes, and Warner gets to train an athletic, determined young linebacker with a lot of potential to grow as a player and leader.

When Healthy, Martin Excelled at Oklahoma State

Martin’s senior season in Stillwater was cut short by the aforementioned MCL injury, but he showed flashes of what he was capable of during his fantastic 2023 season.

In 2023, Martin recorded 83 solo tackles, which led the Big 12 conference, and also nabbed 2 interceptions on the season. He captained the Cowboys’ to a 10-4 record and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance.

That was enough for the 49ers to overlook the injury concerns and nab Martin with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Martin is certainly a rookie to watch for the 49ers in 2025, and his relationship with Warner adds an extra element of intrigue.