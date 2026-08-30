49ers WR Coach Adds Fuel to Fake WR Daejon Love News

The internet has spent days having fun with the story of the man accused of pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver. Now the team’s actual wide receivers coach is getting involved.

49ers passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson slipped Daejon Love into the second slide of an Instagram carousel on August 29, posting an image that appears to show Hankerson coaching up the alleged fake 49ers player on the practice field.

Hankerson didn’t mention Love in the caption. Instead, he led the carousel with a legitimate football reunion involving former Miami Hurricanes teammate Sean Spence.

That made the second slide the punchline, and Hankerson’s followers immediately caught it.

“Coach 2nd slide,” one verified commenter wrote with laughing emojis.

Another responded, “U ain’t right for slide 2 coach,” while former NFL receiver Torrey Smith simply wrote, “Ayo” alongside a string of laughing emojis.

The reactions continued from there, including one commenter asking why the 49ers had released “my dawg.”

Leonard Hankerson’s Daejon Love Post Had a Real Football Backstory

Even Hankerson’s setup had some history behind it.

The first image showed Hankerson with Spence, with the 49ers coach writing: “From CO MVPs back in 2010 to impacting on another level… @canesfootball My boy @5spence1.”

That reference checks out.

Hankerson and Spence shared the University of Miami’s Jack Harding MVP award following the 2010 season. Hankerson was the offensive recipient after producing 1,085 receiving yards and a then-school-record 12 touchdown catches, while Spence starred at linebacker.

Then came slide two.

The Hater Report social-media account amplified Hankerson’s gag Sunday, writing that the coach had posted a picture “pretending to coach up Daejon Love.”

Hankerson is particularly well positioned to make the joke. The former NFL receiver is in his sixth season with San Francisco and was promoted in 2026 to passing game coordinator/wide receivers. He previously served as the club’s wide receivers coach from 2022 through 2024 before working as its wide receivers/passing game specialist last season.

In other words, if Love really had been a 49ers receiver, Hankerson would have been one of the people coaching him.

Daejon Love Accused of Using Fake 49ers Identity in $1.3 Million Scheme

The humor surrounding the football portion of the story comes against the backdrop of serious federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced August 25 that Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, had been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Federal authorities allege Love portrayed himself as a 49ers player or wealthy real-estate investor while developing relationships with women he met largely through dating apps. Chan allegedly posed as Love’s financial adviser.

Prosecutors say the two used fictitious investments, fabricated account balances and other representations to obtain roughly $1.3 million from 26 identified victims. The FBI believes additional victims may exist. Both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The football persona was elaborate.

Court documents cited by the Los Angeles Times say Love portrayed himself online as an undrafted 49ers receiver who had worked his way onto the team. He also posted an “NFL Journey” to social media and displayed 49ers gear while explaining his supposed professional career.

Another video appeared to show Love participating in a staged NFL contract signing and saying he was signing with the “Niners.” The outlet reported that representatives of both the 49ers and NFL told investigators Love had never been employed by either organization.

That distinction has now become the running joke.

Love may never have made the 49ers’ roster, but for one Instagram slide, Hankerson gave the internet the coaching-session photo it was waiting for.