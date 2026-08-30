49ers Beat Writer Trolls Fake WR Daejon Love in Viral Post

Daejon Love, who posed as a 49ers wide receiver to scam over two dozen women out of $1.3 million, was one of the wildest stories this offseason.

Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Monday, Aug. 24, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Love posted videos of himself “training” on Instagram (now deleted), including running routes on the beach and doing individual drills. He recorded videos of himself in luxurious cars talking about his experience with the 49ers.

Now, people are trolling the fake 49ers wide receiver.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic jokingly posted on X: “Per sources, WR Daejon Love is among the 49ers’ cuts as the team pares its roster to 53 players today.”

After a commenter asked, “Matt, any word on if the team let him keep his helmet??” Barrows jokingly replied, “He was told to bring his playbook and helmet.”

The post has received over 580k views and 3,400 likes on X in the first two hours.

The rest of social media is having fun with the wild story.

49ers Players and Coaches Mock the Daejon Love Story

Here are some of the best social media reactions from 49ers players and coaches on the Daejon Love story.

49ers wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson posted a picture of him and Love on Instagram.

Ex-49ers WR Kendrick Bourne commented under Hankerson’s post, “Man I knew you was coaching him.” Bourne joined the 49ers last season, but joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Hankerson replied to Bourne, “Man I hate we lost him…. He was balling!!!”

49ers CB Nate Hobbs also posted on his Instagram story with the caption, “Boy was straight fr! I don’t even know why we let buddy go!”

Former 49ers DL Anthony “Spice” Adams also joined in on the fun. He posted a video mocking Daejon Love on Instagram. The title of the video was “Day in the Life of a Fake 49er.”

49ers CB Jack Jones wrote on X: “Where he get all that 49er gear from ??”