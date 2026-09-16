Falcons Named Potential Trade Destination for 49ers Depth Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have a valuable trade piece in backup QB Mac Jones, as the former first-round pick showed last season that he can be a capable starter. As a result, any team looking for a QB between now and the trade deadline on Nov. 10 will likely call the Niners about Jones.

Whether or not the 49ers decide to trade is another story. Nonetheless, teams can at least make their best offer for Jones to see if San Francisco will budge from their stance.

One team that needs a QB to take advantage of their offensive weapons is the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa aren’t the answer, and neither is Cooper Rush. As a result, Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees the Falcons as a landing spot for Jones.

“The Atlanta Falcons could be that team, as it’s hard to envision Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. or anyone else in the organization starting many games in 2026, let alone beyond,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 16 article. “Trading for and extending Jones would make a lot of sense.”

Last season, while filling in for Brock Purdy, Jones had 321 dropbacks leading to a 76.7 offensive grade from PFF. Moreover, he completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 2,155 passing yards, 7.4 yards per pass attempt, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Would 49ers Want to Secure Asset for a Pending Free Agent?

Barring a contract extension between now and the start of the offseason, Jones is scheduled to become a free agent next year, and it will be interesting to see whether the Niners reject any Day 2 draft pick they might be offered to have their backup QB as insurance.

“The San Francisco 49ers are in an ideal spot, as not only do they have a franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, but they have arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, Mac Jones,” Rotman added in his article. “Keeping Jones makes sense, knowing that they’d be in a relatively good spot if Purdy had to miss time, but so does trading him.

“Jones is a free agent after the year, and after Baker Mayfield signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers, he’ll be the best quarterback in the class, opening the door wide open for him to earn a starting role elsewhere. A team that views him as a starter could be ultra-aggressive now, attempting to pry him away from San Francisco.”

Niners Land Strong Take Involving Colts’ DeForest Buckner

Speaking of potential trades, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill floated the idea that the Niners should consider pursuing Indianapolis Colts‘ DeForest Buckner.

“There’s a situation I’m monitoring,” Hill said during a Sept. 15 appearance on 95.7 The Game. “It’s the Indianapolis Colts. Ms. Irsay came out in the offseason to put Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard on notice with the Colts, saying, ‘There’s an urgency here. You have to win.’ They got bludgeoned by the Baltimore Ravens. They go to Kansas City next week on Sunday Night Football.

“How many people think they’re going to win that football game? So I’m just looking at their schedule, and the deadline, I believe, is Nov. 10. If they want to bring somebody else home, I would love to see DeForest Buckner back in red and gold.”