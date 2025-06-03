49ers Fans Are Relieved After Star Finally Shows Up For OTAs

When the 49ers started organized team activities back on May 27, 2025, they did so without superstar offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Williams’s absence worried some 49ers fans, especially given that all of San Francisco’s other veteran stars showed up to the voluntary workouts. When an NFL star misses OTAs, that can often be a sign of strife between the player and the team, or a previously unknown injury.

Williams, of course, missed the last 7 games of the 49ers 2024 season with an ankle injury.

At the time, Shanahan assured 49ers fans that he’d been around, was working out at his Houston gym and would be back soon.

That came to fruition when on Tuesday June 3, 2025, 49ers beat writer Vic Tafur reported that Trent Williams was back in-person at the 49ers facility for OTAs and was healthy.

Trent Williams is back in the building for OTAs and healthy. #49ers — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 3, 2025

49er fans were relieved to hear that news; they know best that a full, healthy season of Trent Williams would give the San Francisco offense a major boost.

Trent Williams Has Been Elite During His 49ers Tenure

It’s no secret that since the San Francisco 49ers made a trade with the Washington Commanders (then called the Washington Football Team) for Trent Williams on April 25, 2025, he has been one of the most valuable players in Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s prolific offense.

Williams immediately made the Pro Bowl for four straight seasons in San Francisco and helped them reach Super Bowl LVIII, as well as two NFC Championship games.

In fact, Williams had made the Pro Bowl every season since 2011 — with the exception of the 2019 season, which he missed with injury — until 2024, which he only likely only missed because of his season-ending injury once again.

The 2025 season will be Williams’ 15th in the NFL — and he would make his 12th Pro Bowl if he can return to elite form this season.

What is Williams’ future in San Francisco?

49ers fans should savor these next few seasons with Trent Williams in the lineup – because they could soon be without the likely future Hall of Famer.

Williams’ contract with the 49ers is set to expire after the 2026 season. At that point, Williams will also be 38 years old, and nobody would blame him if he decided to call it a career.

An offensive lineman playing into their early 40s is not entirely unheard of. The oldest offensive lineman in NFL history was Ray Brown, who famously competed in the playoffs for Washington during the 19th year of his career in 2005, when he was 43 years old!

49ers fans will remember Brown – he played for the franchise for six seasons, from 1996-2001, and even made a Pro Bowl with the 49ers in 2001.

Even in the modern game, this longevity is possible – legend Andrew Whitworth recently retired at the age of 40.

So it’s entirely possible that Williams could sign a second contract with the 49ers ahead of the 2027 season — and possible that he could sign elsewhere.

Regardless, seeing Williams back at OTAs is a welcome sight that 49ers faithful should cherish, because they can’t be sure how much longer they will have the legendary Williams in their building.