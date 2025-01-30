Former 49ers Coach Finds News Home With AFC East Opponent

The San Francisco 49ers have completely rehauled their coaching staff. After firing defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, San Francisco quickly replaced them. A reunion with Robert Saleh was struck last week to command the defense. Shortly after, the 49ers hired Brant Boyer to take over their special teams unit. While excitement filled the air in San Francisco, their former employer was still looking for answers.

The New York Jets fired Saleh early this season, and Boyer was able to finish out the year employed. However, the Jets cleaned house as soon as the offseason hit, even calling on the 33rd Team to help in their search for a new coaching staff.

The Jets eventually landed on Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the solution to their head coaching vacancy. Now, with Glenn at the helm, he was tasked to find the remainder of his coordinators. While the Jets have yet to find their offensive play-caller, the team has finally found their answer at defensive coordinator.

Jets Hire Former 49ers Coach

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets and former San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Steve Wilks have agreed to terms on a contract.

Further adding to Fowler’s report, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz states Glenn will not be calling plays on defense. Instead, Wilks will handle the duty.

Wilks, 55, spent the 2023 season leading one of the NFL’s top defensive units with the 49ers. Under his guidance, San Francisco ranked fourth in points allowed and was a key factor in their run to the Super Bowl. Despite the strong defensive performance, the 49ers opted to part ways with Wilks following the Super Bowl loss, citing philosophical differences with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Wilks’ departure came as no surprise due to the ongoing conflicts between him and Shanahan. Honestly, Wilks was lucky to make it through the season after Shanahan publicly called him out after a mid-season loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Wilks, who usually called plays from the booth, was forced down to the sideline for the remainder of the season.

In his final game with San Francisco, Shanahan elected to call timeout on a pivotal third down, over-stepping Wilks. The play became a key incident to his eventual firing.

Wilks spent the entire 2024 season as a volunteer advisor for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Now, back in the NFL, Wilks gets another chance to show off his defensive expertise. This time, in a scheme that suits his strengths.

Wilks’ New Opportunity in New York

Steve Wilks will bring his wealth of defensive knowledge to the Jets, a team that already boasts significant talent on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Jets’ defense, featuring stars like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, was inconsistent last season. A reason Wilks’s steadiness will help their performance. With Glenn, a first-time head coach, opting not to call defensive plays, Wilks will have considerable control over the team’s defensive strategy.

For the New York Jets, Steve Wilks’ hiring represents an effort to further solidify a defense that has been the team’s strength in recent years. His experience with elite defensive talent in San Francisco could prove invaluable as New York looks to take the next step in a highly competitive AFC East.

Meanwhile, for Wilks, this new role provides an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the league’s premier defensive minds after an unceremonious exit from San Francisco.