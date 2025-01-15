Former NFL Coach: “Kyle Shanahan Will Win Three Super Bowls”

The San Francisco 49ers will celebrate the 31st anniversary of their Super Bowl 29 victory against the San Diego Chargers in 2025. Unfortunately, it is the last time the Red and Gold have accomplished such a feat. The situation is even worse, knowing the 49ers have lost three consecutive Super Bowls by one score. Despite the latest two losses coming under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the organization still believes the 45-year-old is destined for greatness. However, entering the ninth season of his 49ers’ tenure, the pressure on Shanahan has never been greater.

Shanahan is one of the more scrutinized coaches in the NFL. Despite an otherwise successful run as head coach, Shanahan is often considered a failure. The main source of outrage dates back to his failures as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator when the team suffered the historic 28-3 collapse in Super Bowl 51. The loss still haunts Shanahan and foreshadowed the final minutes of both Super Bowl losses with the 49ers.

The team blew a 10-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs with nine minutes remaining in Super Bowl 54. Then, in a rematch four years later, failed to secure an overtime victory. Whether it be getting away from the run, poor clock management, or lack of rulebook knowledge,

Shanahan seemingly carries the proverbial monkey on his back.

Due to his big game meltdowns, Shanahan is often compared to Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid. The now three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach shared Shanahan’s knack for blowing it early in his career. While coaching the Eagles, Reid made it to four NFC title games and a Super Bowl. He lost all four, eventually being labeled as the next great coach who will never win it all.

The 49ers are hoping Shanahan follows Reid’s path of success.

49ers Patience Wearing Out?

However, if that does not happen, one former Super Bowl-winning Patriots coach told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe why parting ways with Shanahan doesn’t make sense.

“Within the coaches in the league, no one thinks any less of Kyle Shanahan,” the coach said. “It’s ludicrous to think they should get rid of him. [Andy] Reid had these same criticisms early in his career, and now he’s clearly in the conversation for best coach ever. Kyle Shanahan’s criticisms are that he’s lost a couple of Super Bowls? OK, do you know how hard it is to get to the Super Bowl?

Under Shanahan, the 49ers are 78-66, including playoffs. They have made it to four NFC Championship games and lost two Super Bowls. Outside of the Chiefs, Shanahan’s 49ers have been the most successful team since 2019.

While winning the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy is the only remedy for past failure, it may not be long before another banner is raise in San Francisco.

Shanahan’s Future Trajectory

The unnamed coach is of the opinion that Shanahan will continue to coach in the NFL for many years ahead. He expresses confidence that Shanahan’s career trajectory will mirror that of Reid’s with the Chiefs, who are currently competing for their third consecutive Super Bowl title and their fourth overall since Reid assumed the head coaching position in 2013.

“If you throw rocks at Kyle Shanahan and want him fired, he’s going to have a job in 30 seconds.” The coach continued, “Reid, it was that he couldn’t win the big one, and now he’s on the verge of winning three in a row. Kyle is going to be coaching for a long time. He’s going to have another chapter in his career where he’s going for three (Super Bowls) in a row.”

As the San Francisco 49ers enter into 2025, all eyes will be on Shanahan. If he is able to complete a similar career arch to Andy Reid, the 49ers could be looking at the NFL’s next dynasty.