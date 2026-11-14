Ex-49ers Edge Rusher Named Midseason NFL All-Pro

The San Francisco 49ers are all over any midseason awards list or midseason NFL All-Pro Team you can find — as is one former 49ers standout they’d probably kill to still have on the roster.

Former 49ers edge rusher Chase Young — now with the New Orleans Saints — was named to the Midseason NFL All-Pro Team by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Through 8 games with the New Orleans Saints, Young has 8.0 sacks, 5 TFL, 13 QB hits, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. All of this comes after he had a career-high 10.0 sacks in 2025 for the Saints in just 12 games and 5.0 sacks in his first season with the Saints in 2024, when he played in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career but made zero starts.

Young spent only one season with the 49ers after a midseason trade with the Washington Commanders in 2023, and he was on a team that lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers placed four players on the midseason squad — offensive tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy, and inside linebacker Fred Warner.

“I never felt like somebody could block me,” Young told NOF Network on November 12. “My first year with the Saints, when I was top ten in pressures, I wasn’t landing the sacks, but I was winning.”

Young was one of two elite edge rushers the Commanders traded away midway through the 2023 season — Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears.

Young Headed Toward Massive Payday in 2027

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Young’s next big-money deal 1 of the NFL’s “Most Important Contract Decisions” in 2026.

Young signed a 3-year, $51 million contract with the Saints in March 2025.

“Last year, it finally came together for Saints edge-rusher Chase Young,” Davenport wrote on August 2. “It didn’t look like it was going to — the former No. 2 overall pick missed the season’s first five games with a calf injury. But once Young was back on the field, he caught fire—a career-high 10 sacks in 12 games … Young is under contract through 2027 at a bargain price relative to what other high-end edge-rushers make. If he can back up last year’s numbers with a hot start in 2026, extending the 27-year-old now could save the Saints a boatload of scratch down the road.”

Chase Young’s Disastrous Time With Commanders

Young started his career like a man on fire, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and helping lead the Commanders to the playoffs in 2020 with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass deflections, and 1 defensive touchdown.

He became part of an incredible run of 1st-round picks who didn’t pan out for the Commanders — 6 picks in 5 years from 2019 to 2023 no longer on their roster by the end of the 2024 season.

The biggest bust of the bunch was Young. After a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season, Young missed 22 of the next 25 regular-season games, including all but 3 games in 2022—a 2-season stretch in which he had just 1.5 sacks.

Young revamped his career in 2023, recording 7.5 sacks while playing for both the Commanders and the 49ers after a midseason trade, and he was a role player as the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl.

Young carried that momentum into a 1-year, $13 million deal with the Saints in 2024, then a $51 million deal before the 2025 season.