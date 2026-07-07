Former Super Bowl Champion Offers Blunt And Career-Saving Advice To Brandon Aiyuk

Jason McCourty Terms Brandon Aiyuk A ‘Troubled Person’

Aiyuk has been going off on random rants on his social media accounts. Following his feud with the 49ers, the NFL star’s relationship with the San Francisco management looks beyond repair. Now, as more and more of his social media antics keep worsening his situation further, McCourty felt that the best thing for Aiyuk to do is to keep quiet and get back to work.

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Reflecting upon the matter, the former New England Patriots icon said, “If I was his friend, I would just say, ‘Just put the phone down, just go work out and don’t say anything’… From the outside looking in, it looks like a troubled person who’s posting videos and doing all these things.”

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McCourty also noted that it was important for Aiyuk to land with a team in the upcoming season. Even if his contract is a veteran minimum and nothing fancy, the ESPN analyst felt that getting back into the locker room and developing a strict routine are the keys to Aiyuk’s redemption. This way, the 28-year-old star can channel his positive energy once more and use it as a formula for future success.

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The reality looks really grim for the wide receiver. He is currently featured on the reserve list for San Francisco. Interestingly, the star player, who is not keen to remain with his current team, has not yet submitted the paperwork required to reinstate him. Frustrated to the core, Aiyuk recently compared his situation to ‘modern-day slavery.’

Brandon Aiyuk Makes Nasty Claim Against The 49ers

Following his reluctance to rehab with the team, the 49ers’ front office made a tough decision. Unimpressed by the conduct, the management decided to void $24.9 million of Aiyuk’s guaranteed money for 2026. Frustrated by the development, the NFL wide receiver recently took to his Instagram and took a nasty jab at his current team.

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He wrote, “I haven’t received a single cent from them in 17 months. Folks tryna hold me captive lol. Then my guarantees was voided in July of 2025. This sh*t modern day ⛓.”

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Aiyuk also went on to break the silence on his rehab allegations. The 28-year-old clarified that he completed rehab following his 2024 knee injury. Aiyuk pointed out that he did not involve the 49ers’ medical team, but had his rehab in private. Continuing his social media rants, Aiyuk surprisingly went against his own agent, Ryan Williams.

And that was not all. The 28-year-old athlete also verbally attacked the team head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and football operations/general manager John Lynch. He stated, “Motormouth, now they have nothing to say, they have nothing to say. They’re hiding. They’re ducking. Where are you at? Bring your a-s here. Say something.”

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Surely, the entire situation is looking wrapped under dark clouds for Aiyuk. Now, whether or not he manages to get out of the mess is a mystery only the future can unravel.