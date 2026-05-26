49ers’ Fred Warner Took Unique Approach To Devastating Injury

San Francisco 49ers superstar linebacker Fred Warner suffered what was believed to be a season-ending injury in Week 6. His injury had occurred when teammate Ji’Ayir Brown inadvertently crashed into his lower leg. Warner was then carted off the field after suffering a broken ankle.

The All-Pro linebacker took the usual steps of rehab.

Warner is the ultimate competitor and heart and soul of the 49ers’ defense. Once he learned of the possibility of returning during the 49ers’ playoff run, he took a unique approach to his rehab. The All-Pro linebacker told Matt Barrows of The Athletic how swimming helped accelerate his recovery.

49ers’ Fred Warner Discusses How Swimming Helped His Recovery

Warner had limited swimming skills before working closely with San Jose State University women’s swim and dive coach Sage Hopkins, according to Barrows.

But Warner’s skills improved over time, and he felt his ankle getting better after he swam with Hopkins.

“I was constantly dealing with swelling,” Warner told Barrows. “So when I would put it in the water and just kick, it was a natural flushing of the ankle. Every time I got out of the water, my ankle looked so much better than it did going in.”

Hopkins was impressed with Warner’s ability to learn, given his starting point.

“Our curve was just exponential,” Hopkins told Barrows. “I wish I would have videoed our starting point. As I told him (recently), he swims better than a lot of Division I water polo players.”

The swimming lessons with Hopkins clearly helped. Warner rejoined the team’s practices ahead of the NFC Divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks and would have been on the field if the 49ers advanced.

Fred Warner’s Career With the 49ers

The 4-time Pro Bowler was on pace for another superb season before suffering a season-ending injury. He recorded 51 tackles and 2 forced fumbles through 6 games. The 49ers’ defense was not the same after Warner went down, despite brilliant individual performances from guys who had to step up.

Warner is one of the best linebackers in the league. Before last season, Warner recorded 100 or more tackles in each of his seven seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro in four different years.

He also helped lead the 49ers to Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2023.

Warner Set To Start In 2026 Season Opener

Now, Warner is cleared for football activities and is set to start in the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Warner will pair with his former linebacker mate, Dre Greenlaw, as the 49ers look to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in 8 years.