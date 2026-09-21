49ers’ Fred Warner Has Strong Brock Purdy Message After Week 2 Win

San Francisco 49ers‘ Brock Purdy was nearly perfect in the 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20. Purdy went 20-for-22 on his pass attempts for 287 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 149.1.

Purdy also hurt the Miami defense with his legs, logging three carries for 30 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. As a result, through two weeks of the NFL season, Purdy is starting to build a resume for his NFL MVP candidacy.

While the Niners QB won’t come out and say he’s looking to win an MVP, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is hailing his teammate’s candidacy.

“MVP Brock Purdy,” Warner told reporters postgame. “My takeaway is I’m not surprised. Brock is unbelievable, and I’ve spoken on how great a preseason he had and his camp, his command of the offense, but it’s different.

“We get judged on those three hours that we’re out there, and for him to be operating the offense the way he is right now, it doesn’t matter who the other pieces are, right? As long as Brock’s the one that’s being the point guard, I mean, I know we’re good.”

Purdy will be looking to carry this momentum into Week 3 when the Niners face the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers QB Brock Purdy Taking His Game to Next Level

Moreover, Warner notes that he felt during training camp that Purdy was in store to take his game to another level for the 49ers. Thus far, the San Francisco signal-caller is proving the veteran linebacker’s forecast right given how he’s played through two weeks.

“I don’t think it was completely different from what he’s done,” Warner added. “He’s already been a phenomenal quarterback up to this point, and so he earned the contract that he got whenever he signed that because of the things that he’s already done. But it’s just his continual progression, I guess, as an NFL quarterback.

“The game is so slow to him now. So he’s out there kind of just manipulating things, knows coverages better than anybody. The processing ability, the ability to create and escape all those little things that kind of make a great quarterback in this league. He does all those things at a high level.”

Fred Warner on Niners Defensive Performance vs. Miami

Meanwhile, the 49ers defense also held their own, and Ji’Ayir Brown was one of the standout performers in the win over the Dolphins. Brown recorded 13 tackles, with Dre Greenlaw finishing right behind him with eight tackles. The Niners’ defense also got to the quarterback, recording four sacks.

After the win, Warner shared his thoughts on the team’s defensive performance as they carried that momentum from their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I like the fight,” Warner said. “Obviously never lacking in effort and tenacity. Things definitely could have been cleaner from an execution standpoint all across the board, especially getting off on third down in that first half. Second half was a lot better. I’m happy with the fact that we were able to keep him out of the end zone, especially on those longer drives, and hold them to three.”