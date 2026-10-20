‘Dirty’ 49ers LB Fred Warner Facing NFL Punishment After Win Over Commanders

The entire nation got an up-close-and-personal look at what it’s like to play against the San Francisco 49ers defense during a Week 6 Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders.

For the Commanders, it seemed like a nightmare. While the 49ers’ offense started the game like a rocket ship, the defense ultimately delivered the win with a series of devastating hits in the second half — including a pair by NFL All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner that could draw NFL fines.

The 49ers won 23-17 to improve to 6-0 — a win that could cost more than one defender a pretty penny.

Fred Warner’s Helmet-to-Helmet Hits Draw Criticism

Warner drew criticism online for a pair of helmet-to-helmet hits against the Commanders.

“TRENDING: A video compilation of 49ers star LB Fred Warner’s controversial helmet-to-helmet hits against Washington tonight is going viral,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Fans are furious over three hits they believe should have been flagged. These are some dirty hits.”

“WHAT IN THE WORLD: How in the heck to the refs pick the flag up on this helmet hit by Fred Warner in a game where the stripes are supposed to be watching the play, looking out for player safety, have independent oversight in-stadium on helmet hits and Park Ave watching too,” NFL reporter Josina Anderson wrote on her official X account. “Commanders have a valid gripe.”

“Fred Warner AGAIN leading with the helmet,” Hogs Haven wrote on its official X account. “No penalty.”

“That was incorrect to pick up that flag, as the replay clearly showed,” NFL reporter Mark Maske wrote on his official X account. “That was an illegal hit by Fred Warner for a blow to the head of a defenseless receiver … Fred Warner has gotten away with multiple illegal hits to the head or receivers in the process of making the catch, as Troy Aikman said on the broadcast.”

“Fred Warner was not called for one penalty tonight; however, he may end up being fined 100k for multiple helmet-to-helmet hits,” Commanders reporter Chuck Sapienza wrote on X.

Fred Warner Not Only 49er Facing Fines

Warner likely won’t be the only one facing fines for his play in the win over the Commanders — perhaps he can split the postage when he and his teammates mail their checks to the league office.

49ers safety Malik Mustapha could also be fined for a hit on Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the first quarter that forced an incompletion on a 3rd-and-5 pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to Diggs that would have been a first down.

“THIS IS AN AWFUL MISSED CALL BY THE REFS: 49ers safety Malik Mustapha delivered an illegal hit to the head and neck area of a Commanders WR Stefon Diggs, which according to the ESPN broadcast should have been a penalty,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “THIS COMPLETELY CHANGED THE DRIVE FROM 7 POINTS TO 3. Unbelievable.”