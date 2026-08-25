49ers LB Fred Warner Doesn’t Hold Back on Jed York Arrest

The arrest of San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York is hanging over the team as they prepare for the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

On Aug. 25, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was asked about the arrest and how that’s impacting the team ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Nonetheless, Warner and the other veterans on the team aren’t letting the outside noise break into their dressing room.

“We’re all aware, right?” Warner told reporters (h/t 95.7 The Game). “I think we all have social media, so we see things. But at the same time, I got a lot of love, a lot of respect for Jed, and don’t feel the need to comment on the situation. I think the team is kind of the same way. It really wasn’t a conversation being had in the locker room. Of course, you notice it.

“But at the same time, we’re so hyperfocused in this building, trying to prepare for Week 1. A lot of guys are on the bubble trying to make the team. So we’re just trying to get better as a football team and letting that, it’s a personal situation, letting it stay personal with him.”

49ers Have Kept the Outside Noise Out of the Dressing Room

The York arrest comes after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was in a car accident that left him with a concussion, a broken left hand, a broken nose, three broken ribs and 40 stitches above his right eye. Moreover, Shanahan took responsibility for the accident.

Whether it’s York’s arrest or Shanahan being responsible for an accident, Warner notes that within the 49ers’ facilities, it’s all football and nothing more.

“Kyle’s done a tremendous job of recovering and being present for us as the head coach,” Warner added. “It’s been a seamless transition from what he went through.

“We’re so hyper-focused on what we have to do on the field that the different narratives and things that are talked about, whether it’s social media, amongst you guys or the fans in this building, truly, it’s all about football and trying to make sure we have the best product on the field for everybody, for ourselves and for everybody that’s counting on us. That truly hasn’t really been a thought in my mind or the rest of the team, I’d say.”

Kyle Shanahan on Jed York Arrest

Warner wasn’t the only person from the 49ers to address the matter, as head coach Kyle Shanahan also spoke about it and decided to leave it a private matter.

“I got to talk to Jed over the last two days and today,” Shanahan said (h/t 95.7 The Game). “Obviously, it’s a very tough situation. Views for the organization going forward are the same as usual. There won’t be any difference in that. But I know it’s extremely fresh.

“I think it’s a very, very personal situation; I got a lot of respect for Jed. I got a lot of respect for Danielle. Their family does mean a lot to me. With it being this personal, I’m trying as hard as I can to keep it that way.”