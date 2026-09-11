Fred Warner Sends Out 2-Word Post After 49ers’ Blowout Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers secured a dominant 27-7 Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, that took place Thursday night in America but Friday morning where the teams were located.

San Francisco took a 10-7 lead into halftime and ultimately outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half, putting together a stellar display on both sides of the football.

Fred Warner Sends Out Social Media Post

Shortly after the game concluded, 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner, who led the team with five tackles, six assists, and one forced fumble, sent out a two-word message in an Instagram post.

“‘Google Me,'” Warner wrote in his caption alongside photos from the game and a clip of Rams head coach Sean McVay saying the team felt “well rested” and “good” after the Rams chose to fly to Australia nearly a week after the 49ers.

Warner’s NFL Career

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Warner remains at the top of his game when healthy and available, and he’s coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in just six games due to injuries.

However, throughout his NFL career, all of which has come as a member of the 49ers, he’s a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He’s played in 122 games and tallied 959 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, 10.0 sacks, and 10 interceptions.

49ers Right Now

San Francisco is now the second team in the NFL to reach 1-0 this year and will not play again until Sunday, Sept. 20, when they have their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers will play their next four games on Sundays, giving them plenty of time to return to a more normal schedule after opening the year across the globe.