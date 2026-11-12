49ers’ Fred Warner Gives True Thoughts on Cowboys’ Offense

The San Francisco 49ers will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco enters the matchup with a chance to improve to 8-1, while Dallas hopes to even its record at 5-5.

Moreover, the 49ers are in a tight race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and the Cowboys have a chance to get back into the division race with a win over San Francisco. As a result, the two teams can’t afford to lose this contest as the 2026 NFL season hits the midway point.

On Nov. 11, Niners linebacker Fred Warner spoke to the media and talked about the Cowboys’ offense, as they’ll be looking to make that unit’s life difficult in this contest. Warner noted that the 49ers need to be on their A-game, given that Dallas can hurt them in the passing game.

“Dak [Prescott has] always played at a high level at the quarterback position,” Warner told reporters. “A guy I got a ton of respect for as a player and as a leader for their team. He has some really elite weapons on the outside.

“CeeDee [Lamb] is having a tremendous year, getting a lot of targets, but also making use of those targets. George Pickens is also a huge weapon and has freakish ability when he gets the ball in his hands.”

49ers’ Fred Warner on Facing Cowboys’ Run Game

While Dallas’ passing game is where most of their weapons are, the team’s running game can also be a threat. Warner noted that the Cowboys’ ability to run the football is something that the 49ers need to be aware of and must contain.

“Their run game, on paper, I don’t know where they rank, but just watching the film, they’ve got bruising offensive linemen who will get on you quick and in a hurry,” Warner added. “Javonte Williams is a really great back who I have a lot of respect for. He runs downhill and runs through arm tackles. So, yeah, it’s a challenge all across the board.”

Warner has played 502 total snaps for the 49ers defense so far this season, leading to an 86.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran linebacker has recorded 54 solo tackles, generated five total pressures, one sack, 29 stops, and allowed an 84.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

Fred Warner on Niners’ Next Two Games Away From Home

The Dallas game will be the first of a two-game stretch where the 49ers are playing away from Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Dallas and then in Week 11, they’ll be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. As a result, Warner noted what the challenge is about this two-game stretch.

“I think the challenge is how present can you be in the moment?” Warner said. “We understand that we’re going to be away from home for a little bit, but how do you just keep focused on being present where your feet are and having the utmost preparation for the Dallas Cowboys?

“Then we’ll figure out whatever needs to happen after this game. But to me, there is no tomorrow after the Dallas game.”